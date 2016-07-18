Composition of normalisation committee for the Argentine FA confirmed

Following the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council taken on 24 June 2016 to appoint a normalisation committee for the Argentine Football Association (AFA), a joint FIFA and CONMEBOL mission visited Argentina to select the members of the committee.

Following this process, the composition of the committee can today be confirmed as follows:

· Mr Armando Pérez, chairman

· Mr Javier Medin, vice-chairman

· Ms Carolina Cristinziano

· Mr Pablo Toviggino

The normalisation committee may propose including up to a maximum of three additional members. In such a case, FIFA and CONMEBOL will select the additional members.