Composition of normalisation committee for Pakistan Football Federation confirmed

Following the decision taken by the Bureau of the FIFA Council to appoint a normalisation committee for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and the subsequent consultation and interview process undertaken by FIFA and the AFC, the composition of this committee can now be confirmed as follows:

Mr Humza Khan (chairman);

Mr Sikander Khattak (member);

Mr Munir Ahmed Khan Sadhana (member);

Mr Syed Hasan Najib Shah (member);

Col. Mujahidullah Tareen (member).

As previously communicated, the mandate of the normalisation committee will include the following:

To run the PFF’s daily affairs;

To ensure the proper registration and scrutiny of the clubs in Pakistan;

To draft and ratify, with the assistance of FIFA and the AFC, an electoral code for the PFF;

To organise and conduct elections at district followed by provincial levels; and

To organise and conduct the elections of a new PFF executive committee.

The newly elected PFF executive committee will then be tasked with revising the statutes of the PFF, jointly with FIFA and the AFC, within one year of its election in order to bring them in line with the requirements of FIFA and the AFC.

The members of the PFF normalisation committee will assume their duties with immediate effect and, as per standard procedure, will have to pass an eligibility check to be carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations. Their confirmation will be contingent upon the outcome of the eligibility check. Furthermore, the FIFA administration, in consultation with the AFC, reserves the right to revoke the mandate of any of the members of the PFF normalisation committee and/or to appoint further members at any time.

The PFF normalisation committee will act as an electoral committee whose decisions are final and binding. As such, none of its members will be eligible for any of the open positions in the elections under any circumstances, including in the event that their mandate as a member of the PFF normalisation committee has been revoked or that they resign from their position.

The specified period of time during which the PFF normalisation committee will perform its functions will expire as soon as it has fulfilled all of its tasks, but no later than nine months after its members have been officially appointed by FIFA – which means on 15 June 2020.