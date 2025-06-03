The world’s best football talents set to be welcomed by communities across the United States

The 32 best soccer teams in the world will be arriving at their respective Team Base Camp Training Sites in the coming days ahead of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™

Top-notch training sites in 14 states across the United States to serve as bases for world class players and coaches as they prepare for group stage matches

Locals will get the chance to rally behind the 32 elite teams that will compete in the first ever truly global tournament

As the countdown to the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ continues, FIFA has confirmed the 34 FIFA Club World Cup Team Base Camp Training Sites that the 32 qualified clubs will utilise throughout the group stage of the competition.

From Florida to Washington, New Jersey to California and beyond, the 32 participating clubs hailing from 20 different nations have selected sites in 14 states across the country, ensuring that the impact of the highly anticipated competition resonates in communities both in and out of the cities where the tournament’s 63 matches will be staged.

“We’re pleased to confirm the Team Base Camp Training Sites that will host qualified clubs throughout the group stage of the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup,” said FIFA Secretary General, Mattias Grafström. “These sites and more significantly the people and communities that surround them will welcome the world’s best, providing first-class environments and hospitality in support of the teams.”

“The clubs, their players, coaches, management, staff and fans will build incredible connections with the local people that support them throughout the tournament. This is a consistently important part of any World Cup, and I can’t wait to learn about the bonds forged throughout this historic event.”

FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Team Base Camp Training Sites:

Club Training Site/s Al Ahly FC Nova Southeastern University, Davie, Florida The Pingry School, Basking Ridge, New Jersey Al Ain FC Episcopal High School, Alexandria, Virginia Al Hilal DC United Training Centre, Leesburg, Virginia Nashville SC Training Facility, Nashville, Tennessee Atlético de Madrid Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California Auckland City FC Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tennessee Borussia Dortmund Inter Miami CF Training Centre, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Botafogo Westmont College, Santa Barbara, California CA Boca Juniors Barry University, Miami Shores, Florida CA River Plate Sounders FC Clubhouse and Training Facility, Renton, Washington CF Monterrey Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, California CF Pachuca UNC Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina Chelsea FC Philadelphia Union Training Facility, Chester, Pennsylvania Nova Southeastern University, Davie, Florida CR Flamengo Stockton University, Galloway, New Jersey Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Florida Espérance de Tunisie Oakland University, Oakland County, Michigan FC Bayern München Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Florida FC Internazionale Milano UCLA, Los Angeles, California Seattle Seahawks Training Centre, Renton, Washington FC Porto Rutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey FC Salzburg Melanie Lane Training Ground, Whippany, New Jersey Fluminense FC University of South Carolina, Columbia, South Carolina Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Training Centre, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Juventus FC The Greenbrier Sports Training Centre, Greenbrier County, West Virginia ChampionsGate, Orlando, Florida Los Angeles Football Club Mercer University, Macon, Georgia Mamelodi Sundowns FC IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida Manchester City Lynn University, Boca Raton, Florida Paris Saint-Germain University of California Irvine, Irvine, California Real Madrid C. F. Gardens North County District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Palmeiras UNC Greensboro, Greensboro, North Carolina Seattle Sounders FC Sounders FC Clubhouse and Training Facility, Renton, Washington SL Benfica Waters Sportsplex, Tampa, Florida Ulsan HD Charlotte FC, Charlotte, North Carolina Urawa Red Diamonds University of Portland, Portland, Oregon Wydad AC Landon School, Bethesda, Maryland

Florida (9), California (5), New Jersey (4), North Carolina (3), Virginia (2), Tennessee (2) and Washington (2) are home to training sites that have been selected to be utilised by multiple clubs. Locations in Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and West Virginia will also play a crucial role throughout the competition, offering elite training environments as teams gets set to compete on the global stage.

The Major League Soccer (MLS) training centres of Charlotte FC, DC United, Inter Miami CF, Nashville SC, Philadelphia Union and Seattle Sounders will be utilised as Team Base Camp Training Sites throughout the tournament – recognition of the world-class infrastructure that has been developed by MLS clubs.