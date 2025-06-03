The world’s best football talents set to be welcomed by communities across the United States

The 32 best soccer teams in the world will be arriving at their respective Team Base Camp Training Sites in the coming days ahead of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™
Top-notch training sites in 14 states across the United States to serve as bases for world class players and coaches as they prepare for group stage matches
Locals will get the chance to rally behind the 32 elite teams that will compete in the first ever truly global tournament
As the countdown to the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ continues, FIFA has confirmed the 34 FIFA Club World Cup Team Base Camp Training Sites that the 32 qualified clubs will utilise throughout the group stage of the competition.
From Florida to Washington, New Jersey to California and beyond, the 32 participating clubs hailing from 20 different nations have selected sites in 14 states across the country, ensuring that the impact of the highly anticipated competition resonates in communities both in and out of the cities where the tournament’s 63 matches will be staged.
“We’re pleased to confirm the Team Base Camp Training Sites that will host qualified clubs throughout the group stage of the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup,” said FIFA Secretary General, Mattias Grafström. “These sites and more significantly the people and communities that surround them will welcome the world’s best, providing first-class environments and hospitality in support of the teams.”
“The clubs, their players, coaches, management, staff and fans will build incredible connections with the local people that support them throughout the tournament. This is a consistently important part of any World Cup, and I can’t wait to learn about the bonds forged throughout this historic event.”
FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Team Base Camp Training Sites:
Club
Training Site/s
Al Ahly FC
Nova Southeastern University, Davie, Florida The Pingry School, Basking Ridge, New Jersey
Al Ain FC
Episcopal High School, Alexandria, Virginia
Al Hilal
DC United Training Centre, Leesburg, Virginia Nashville SC Training Facility, Nashville, Tennessee
Atlético de Madrid
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California
Auckland City FC
Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tennessee
Borussia Dortmund
Inter Miami CF Training Centre, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Botafogo
Westmont College, Santa Barbara, California
CA Boca Juniors
Barry University, Miami Shores, Florida
CA River Plate
Sounders FC Clubhouse and Training Facility, Renton, Washington
CF Monterrey
Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, California
CF Pachuca
UNC Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina
Chelsea FC
Philadelphia Union Training Facility, Chester, Pennsylvania Nova Southeastern University, Davie, Florida
CR Flamengo
Stockton University, Galloway, New Jersey Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Florida
Espérance de Tunisie
Oakland University, Oakland County, Michigan
FC Bayern München
Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Florida
FC Internazionale Milano
UCLA, Los Angeles, California Seattle Seahawks Training Centre, Renton, Washington
FC Porto
Rutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey
FC Salzburg
Melanie Lane Training Ground, Whippany, New Jersey
Fluminense FC
University of South Carolina, Columbia, South Carolina
Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami CF Training Centre, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Juventus FC
The Greenbrier Sports Training Centre, Greenbrier County, West Virginia ChampionsGate, Orlando, Florida
Los Angeles Football Club
Mercer University, Macon, Georgia
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida
Manchester City
Lynn University, Boca Raton, Florida
Paris Saint-Germain
University of California Irvine, Irvine, California
Real Madrid C. F.
Gardens North County District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Palmeiras
UNC Greensboro, Greensboro, North Carolina
Seattle Sounders FC
Sounders FC Clubhouse and Training Facility, Renton, Washington
SL Benfica
Waters Sportsplex, Tampa, Florida
Ulsan HD
Charlotte FC, Charlotte, North Carolina
Urawa Red Diamonds
University of Portland, Portland, Oregon
Wydad AC
Landon School, Bethesda, Maryland
Florida (9), California (5), New Jersey (4), North Carolina (3), Virginia (2), Tennessee (2) and Washington (2) are home to training sites that have been selected to be utilised by multiple clubs. Locations in Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and West Virginia will also play a crucial role throughout the competition, offering elite training environments as teams gets set to compete on the global stage.
The Major League Soccer (MLS) training centres of Charlotte FC, DC United, Inter Miami CF, Nashville SC, Philadelphia Union and Seattle Sounders will be utilised as Team Base Camp Training Sites throughout the tournament – recognition of the world-class infrastructure that has been developed by MLS clubs.
Teams will also utilise a range of other facilities throughout the competition. Venue Specific Training Sites located close to match stadiums will offer great hubs for teams the day before matches and throughout the playoffs.
Tickets for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 matches are available at FIFA.com/tickets, while every match at the tournament will be streamed live and for free globally on DAZN.com.