FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ achieves global success with 2.7 billion audience

Preliminary data has confirmed that fans from across the globe were captivated by the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™. The figures show that an estimated 2.7 billion fans viewed the FIFA Club World Cup™ across all forms of media, based on analysis conducted by Nielsen Sports. The figures cover the tournament held in the United States from 14 June to 13 July, which saw Chelsea FC crowned world champions following a 3–0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain. Around 2.5 million fans attended matches across the 11 host cities, and billions more followed the action through DAZN – the competition’s exclusive global broadcaster, sublicensees, other media, and at watch parties held around the world. Meanwhile, awareness of the tournament reached exceptional levels, with 80% of football fans worldwide aware that the competition was taking place. During the tournament 'FIFA Club World Cup' became the most searched-for term among sports competitions on Google. The tournament’s official social media accounts gained nine million followers and DAZN’s social channels delivered over ten billion impressions. DAZN streamed all 63 matches live and for free and achieved record reach and engagement throughout the tournament. The global sports entertainment platform gave fans a transformative viewing experience that extended beyond live match broadcasts. Its digital-first coverage delivered premium and on-demand features, DAZN’s unique interactive FanZone, and bespoke shoulder content. As a result, 80% of viewers on DAZN also engaged with non-live content during the tournament, underscoring the growing appetite for immersive, multi-format football storytelling and DAZN’s status as the premier destination for football content. “These preliminary figures confirm that the FIFA Club World Cup has been a global success and a game-changer,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström. “From the incredible atmosphere in the stadiums in the United States to 2.7 billion people engaging around the world, the tournament has exceeded expectations. FIFA promised to take this tournament to the world, and there’s no doubt that the world took to the tournament. We thank our global broadcast partner DAZN for their support in delivering this success.” CEO of DAZN Group, Shay Segev added: “The numbers demonstrate the extraordinary global appetite for accessible, high-quality football content. Our partnership with FIFA for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has set a new global benchmark for experiencing football and the tournament has shown just how powerful the sport can be when presented through a digital-first, fan-centric lens. Together with FIFA, we are proud to have set new standards for global reach and engagement and to have connected fans around the world to one of football’s most exciting tournaments”. As the exclusive global broadcaster, DAZN also sublicensed broadcast rights to a network of more than 100 partners worldwide. The linear figures from numerous individual markets show impressive results.