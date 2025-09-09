FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ achieves global success with 2.7 billion audience

From DAZN recording its highest single day of registrations on the opening day of coverage, to Chelsea FC being crowned world champions, the groundbreaking tournament scored big worldwide
Preliminary independent data shows soaring engagements rates in territories across the world
Almost 2.5 million people also attended matches in person during the month-long extravaganza in June and July 2025
Preliminary data has confirmed that fans from across the globe were captivated by the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™. The figures show that an estimated 2.7 billion fans viewed the FIFA Club World Cup™ across all forms of media, based on analysis conducted by Nielsen Sports. The figures cover the tournament held in the United States from 14 June to 13 July, which saw Chelsea FC crowned world champions following a 3–0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain. Around 2.5 million fans attended matches across the 11 host cities, and billions more followed the action through DAZN – the competition’s exclusive global broadcaster, sublicensees, other media, and at watch parties held around the world. Meanwhile, awareness of the tournament reached exceptional levels, with 80% of football fans worldwide aware that the competition was taking place. During the tournament 'FIFA Club World Cup' became the most searched-for term among sports competitions on Google. The tournament’s official social media accounts gained nine million followers and DAZN’s social channels delivered over ten billion impressions. DAZN streamed all 63 matches live and for free and achieved record reach and engagement throughout the tournament. The global sports entertainment platform gave fans a transformative viewing experience that extended beyond live match broadcasts. Its digital-first coverage delivered premium and on-demand features, DAZN’s unique interactive FanZone, and bespoke shoulder content. As a result, 80% of viewers on DAZN also engaged with non-live content during the tournament, underscoring the growing appetite for immersive, multi-format football storytelling and DAZN’s status as the premier destination for football content. “These preliminary figures confirm that the FIFA Club World Cup has been a global success and a game-changer,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström. “From the incredible atmosphere in the stadiums in the United States to 2.7 billion people engaging around the world, the tournament has exceeded expectations. FIFA promised to take this tournament to the world, and there’s no doubt that the world took to the tournament. We thank our global broadcast partner DAZN for their support in delivering this success.” CEO of DAZN Group, Shay Segev added: “The numbers demonstrate the extraordinary global appetite for accessible, high-quality football content. Our partnership with FIFA for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has set a new global benchmark for experiencing football and the tournament has shown just how powerful the sport can be when presented through a digital-first, fan-centric lens. Together with FIFA, we are proud to have set new standards for global reach and engagement and to have connected fans around the world to one of football’s most exciting tournaments”. As the exclusive global broadcaster, DAZN also sublicensed broadcast rights to a network of more than 100 partners worldwide. The linear figures from numerous individual markets show impressive results.
In Argentina, the match between CA Boca Juniors and SL Benfica was watched by more than 9.1 million people.
In Brazil, where all four teams progressed out of the groups and captured hearts on and off the field, reports show that more than 131 million people across the country watched the tournament on television — the equivalent of 62% of the population. Brazilian network TV Globo recorded its three highest audiences of 2025 during the tournament. CR Flamengo’s game against FC Bayern München was watched by 37.3 million people, while Palmeiras' games against Inter Miami CF and Botafogo recorded their second- and third-highest viewing figures of the year, respectively. In Spain, 49% of the population (around 24 million people) watched the competition, while in Italy, 48% of the population (around 28 million people) tuned in. In Portugal, it was reported that more than 60% of the population tuned in to watch the competition across DAZN and sublicensee TVI. The most popular match (between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain) and the match between Inter Miami CF and FC Porto gave TVI its highest and second-highest ratings of 2025 at the time of broadcast, respectively. In Saudi Arabia, fans flocked to their screens and devices to catch the action. The closely-fought match between Manchester City FC and Al Hilal achieved significant market share across the Kingdom, with 77.8% of people watching television at the time of broadcast tuning in. In Argentina, the match between CA Boca Juniors and SL Benfica was watched by more than 9.1 million people, representing an audience share of 84.2% —the highest in the country since the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores final. Meanwhile, their cross-city rivals CA River Plate recorded an 87% share of the entire television audience during their game against CF Monterrey.