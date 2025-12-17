Changing The Game: FIFA arrives on Netflix Games in time for FIFA World Cup 2026™

This summer, when the world gathers to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026™, fans can play a newly reimagined FIFA football simulation game exclusively on Netflix Games.

Through this game, developed and published by Delphi Interactive, Netflix members will be able to experience the emotion and drama of the tournament in its purest, most joyful form: fast to learn, thrilling to master, and built for anyone to jump in. Fun will be just a click away, and anyone can play - solo or with their friends online. All you need is Netflix and your phone.

“The FIFA World Cup is going to be the cultural event of 2026, and now fans will be able to celebrate their fandom by bringing the game right into their living rooms,” said Alain Tascan, President of Games at Netflix. “We want to bring football back to its roots with something everyone can play with just the touch of a button.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, “FIFA is very excited to team up with Netflix Games and Delphi Interactive ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. This major collaboration is a key milestone in FIFA’s commitment to innovation in the football gaming space, which aspires to reach billions of football fans of all ages everywhere in the world and will be redefining the pure notion of simulation games. Our reimagined game truly marks the beginning of a new era of digital football. It will be available for free to Netflix members and is a great historic step for FIFA.”

“Football is the biggest thing in the world. As lifelong FIFA fans, we’re honoured to help usher in the bold, next generation and reimagine the future of the franchise. Our mission is simple: make the FIFA game the most fun, approachable, and global football game ever created,” said Casper Daugaard, Founder & CEO of Delphi Interactive. Andy Kleinman, President of Delphi Interactive added, “Together with FIFA and Netflix Games, Delphi is building a game worthy of the world’s favourite sport - a game that anyone, anywhere, can pick up and instantly feel the magic of football.”

Millions of people already watch Netflix on their TVs, and now you can play games there too. The new FIFA game will join recently released titles as part of a suite of games that Netflix members can find on TV right alongside their favorite shows and movies, using their phones as a controller.

More information to follow in 2026.