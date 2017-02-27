CAS decision in the case involving Gordon Derrick

FIFA welcomes the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on 3 February 2017 to dismiss the appeal filed by Gordon Derrick, General Secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) and President of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU), against a decision of the FIFA Audit and Compliance Committee on 12 April 2016, which had established that Mr Derrick could not be admitted as a candidate for any position on the FIFA Council (i.e. as a FIFA Vice-President or as a member) in the elections that were due to be held in May 2016.