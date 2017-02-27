CAS decision in the case involving Gordon Derrick

FIFA welcomes the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on 3 February 2017 to dismiss the appeal filed by Gordon Derrick, General Secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) and President of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU), against a decision of the FIFA Audit and Compliance Committee on 12 April 2016, which had established that Mr Derrick could not be admitted as a candidate for any position on the FIFA Council (i.e. as a FIFA Vice-President or as a member) in the elections that were due to be held in May 2016.
In doing so, CAS has in particular confirmed that the decision taken on 12 April 2016 was in accordance with the FIFA Statutes and regulations that entrusted the FIFA Audit and Compliance Committee with the task of conducting eligibility checks on candidates for positions as FIFA vice-president or on the FIFA Council.