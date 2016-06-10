Bureau of the FIFA Council lifts suspension of Benin Football Association (FBF)

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has lifted the suspension that was imposed on the Benin Football Association (FBF) on 9 May 2016 in accordance with article 16 of the FIFA Statutes for failing to hold elections within a set deadline because of a judicial ruling by a local court.
The decision has been confirmed following the FBF elective congress which was held today, 10 June 2016. Given the aforementioned developments, CAF agreed to postpone the continental qualifier match between Benin and Equatorial Guinea from 5 June 2016 to 12 June 2016.