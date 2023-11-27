Biggest selection of Host City fan events in tournament history set to ignite FIFA World Cup 2026™ celebrations

Host Cities across Canada, Mexico and United States to offer range of exciting, unique settings for match-viewing and entertainment

13 FIFA Fan Festival™ sites to feature matches on giant screens, local experiences and appearances from renowned artists, FIFA Legends, and more across venues

Additional Host City-led fan events will ensure more ways than ever to celebrate the tournament

Aimed at elevating the growing excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026™, a series of spectacular fan events have been confirmed across Host Cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Serving as the perfect complement to attending matches or as an unforgettable alternative for fans without tickets, these celebrations will bring the tournament atmosphere to life far beyond the stadiums. Featuring match broadcasts on giant screens, world-class musical entertainment and locally tailored attractions, the events will offer supporters more ways than ever before to connect, celebrate and create lifelong memories at the greatest show on the planet.

FIFA is set to deliver the biggest and most geographically expansive edition of the FIFA Fan Festival™ yet, spanning nearly 4,000 kilometres across the three host countries. The official fan destination of this year’s FIFA World Cup 2026™, the FIFA Fan Festival will be staged in 13 Host Cities, serving as the soul of football: where fans unite, passions are shared and the game truly comes alive.

Complementing the FIFA Fan Festival sites, a collection of Host City-led fan events across Host Cities has been confirmed, including in Los Angeles, New York New Jersey and Philadelphia. Designed in partnership with the Host Committees, the fan events will provide supporters with additional opportunities to watch matches together in vibrant surroundings.

“The FIFA Fan Festival is where football, entertainment and local culture come together to create a truly unique way for fans to experience the FIFA World Cup 2026 beyond the stadiums,” said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer, FIFA World Cup 2026.

“These iconic locations will unite fans from around the world, while showcasing the distinctive spirit of each Host City through football, music, food, culture and shared moments of connection. Together with additional fan gatherings across the continent, this FIFA World Cup will deliver the most diverse, vibrant and expansive fan experience ever staged.”

FIFA Fan Festival

Designed as central hubs for fans, the FIFA Fan Festival sites are immersive spaces that offer fans access to live concerts and performances from an exciting line-up of artists, interactive football-themed gaming experiences for fans of all ages, innovative sponsor activations and official FIFA Store outlets featuring licensed FIFA World Cup 2026 merchandise.To complete the family-friendly atmosphere, there will be culinary and beverage options for everyone across the venues – all designed to reflect the local culture.

A cornerstone of the FIFA World Cup fan experience, the FIFA Fan Festival programme, which was launched 20 years ago, has welcomed over 40million supporters from around the globe. At the FIFA World Cup 2026, the initiative will be rolled out in 13 Host Cities, surpassingthe previouseditions in Germany in 2006 and Brazil in 2014, which each featured 12 venues.

Delivered through a collaboration between FIFA and therespective local HostCommittee, each FIFA Fan Festivalsite has beenuniquely designed to reflect the character, culture and community of the Host City where it is located. Each venue will be tailored to its Host City,includingoperating hours,capacityand programming.

Access to the FIFA Fan Festival vary across the sites, with many offering completely free entry or free registration, while a select few may require a paid ticket. For full access details, opening dates, and times of the sites, please visit the FIFA Fan Festivalpage on FIFA.com . For the latest informationand updates, fans are encouraged to visit FIFA.com and download the official FIFA Tournament App , which is available on the App Store and Google Play . Further information will also be available across the FIFA World Cup social channels, with city-specific details to be provided across the relevant Host City WhatsApp channels.

Additional Host City fan events

The impact of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be feltfar and wide. Across the three host countries and beyond,additional officialFIFA fan events, run by the Host Committees and other organisers, will extend the tournamentcelebrations beyond any single site.

Fan events in Los Angeles, New York New Jersey and Philadelphia will ensure that various communities have the opportunity to share the FIFA World Cup excitement, with experiences and activations for fans to enjoy throughout the tournament. Information on the additional fan events in Host Cities can be found on FIFA.com and on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Host Committees’ web pages.

FIFA Fan Festival sites:

Canada

Toronto | Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway At the FIFA Fan Festival site in Toronto, fans can enjoy the excitement of the beautiful game in a unique urban setting, close to downtown, transit and Toronto Stadium, where history meets culture and creativity. The event will feature live match screenings, a range of culinary experiences, and local art, music and cultural programming that reflect Toronto’s global appeal and “The World in a City” theme.

Vancouver | Hastings Park at PNE Vancouver’s FIFA Fan Festival site is located at the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) within Hastings Park. With the coastal mountains as a backdrop, fans can watch matches on big screens, sample food from local vendors, enjoy live entertainment and interactive fan experiences, anchored by the new open-air Amphitheatre.

Mexico

Guadalajara | Plaza Liberación The FIFA Fan Festival site in Guadalajara will stand out by taking place in the iconic Guadalajara Downtown, a space full of culture and heritage that elevates the fan experience. With music, art, local gastronomy, giant screens, and activities for all ages, the festival will reflect the energy of The Soul of the Game and the vibrant spirit of Guadalajara. Mexico City | Mexico City Zócalo At the heart of Mexico City, on the very ground where the Aztecs built Tenochtitlán, a new sacred space emerges: The Greatest Temple of Football. Here, where gods were once honoured, we will now gather to celebrate the global passion of our time, turning every FIFA World Cup match into a shared ceremony for thousands of fans united by the same love and devotion.

Monterrey | Parque Fundidora Parque Fundidora, located in the centre of Monterrey, will become part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 story. The site reflects the city’s hard-working spirit and progress towards a brighter future. Surrounded by natural beauty, the park offers views of Monterrey’s iconic mountains and peaks, including the Cerro de la Silla, the Sierra Madre Oriental, the Huasteca and the Cerro de las Mitras, making the FIFA Fan Festival in Monterrey a truly unforgettable experience.

United States

Atlanta | Centennial Olympic Park Centennial Olympic Park stands at the heart of Atlanta’s global story, 30 years after it welcomed the world for the Olympic Games. Set against a backdrop of civil rights history and cultural influence, the park will become a gathering place once again, this time for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The venue will be brought to life with music and shared moments. Because no matter where you’re from, in Georgia you’re family. Atlanta is ready to welcome the world home.

Boston | City Hall Plaza The FIFA Fan Festival site in Boston at City Hall Plaza will bring an immersive celebration to the city, with event programming spanning up to 16 days. Fans will be able to enjoy live match broadcasts and interactive games and activities, along with food-and-beverage options that truly reflect Boston.

Dallas | Fair Park The FIFA Fan Festival site in Dallas at Fair Park will be the place to be for fans to fly their colours, watch matches and celebrate all things soccer. Supporters will be offered an experience that lives and breathes the World Cup with true Texan hospitality. A mix of music, entertainment, live-viewing, local culture and cuisine, as well as interactive activations, will surprise and delight.

Houston | East Downtown Also known as EaDo, this vibrant, walkable, residential neighbourhood in the heart of Houston’s soccer district offers a rich history and an eclectic mix of thriving businesses and a multicultural sense of style, making it the perfect location to celebrate the global game.

Kansas City | The National WWI Museum and Memorial Serving as Kansas City’s Front Porch, the National WWI Museum and Memorial offers sweeping skyline views and a powerful symbol of global unity. This iconic site will host fans in a celebration of the world’s beautiful game through live match screenings, music, food and the unmistakable energy and hospitality of Kansas City – where global passion meets local pride.

Los Angeles | Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum The FIFA Fan Festival venue in Los Angeles, the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, will be transformed into a site of global celebration. Fans from across the world will come together to enjoy live match broadcasts, food and beverages, sponsor activations and a dynamic entertainment programme, featuring world class music from special guests, see FIFA.com and the Host City pages for details.

Miami | Bayfront Park The FIFA Fan Festival site in Miami will offer a vibrant celebration that brings the tournament to life through live match broadcasts, electrifying entertainment, cultural performances, local food, interactive games and immersive fan experiences. Whether fans hold match tickets or not, this will be where the global passion for fútbol meets Miami’s unmatched energy, diversity and rhythm.

Philadelphia | Lemon Hill, Fairmount Park Lemon Hill, located in Fairmount Park, will host the FIFA Fan Festival in Philadelphia. The site will offer fans access to live match broadcasts, live music, cultural performances, food vendors and interactive activities, creating a dynamic space for supporters to connect and celebrate, while leaving a lasting legacy that will bring joy to Philadelphia long after the tournament concludes.

Additional Host City fan events

Los Angeles| Various locations The fan zones in Los Angeles for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take the tournament excitement into communities throughout Los Angeles County, bringing live match-viewing and immersive fan experiences closer to where fans live, work and gather.

New York New Jersey | Various locations Six sites across New York and New Jersey, including at Rockefeller Center and Queens USTA, will provide supporters with access to live match viewings, immersive experiences, cultural programming, musical performances and community-driven events designed for locals and fans from around the world.

Philadelphia | Various locations Fans across the Commonwealth can take part in the excitement and thrill of the largest sporting event in the world at Pennsylvania fan events in Pittsburgh, Reading, and Scranton. Fan activations will combine FIFA World Cup match viewing with live music, local food, entertainment, and activations to create community events for all ages.

San Francisco Bay Area | Various locations Aligning with the mission of the Host Committee to unite the Bay through sport, residents and visitors from San Francisco to Santa Cruz, Oakland to San Jose and everywhere in between will have access to free, public viewing experiences tailored to their local communities.

Seattle | Pacific Place Seattle Soccer House will offer a vibrant Pacific Northwest‑inspired environment where fans can expect a one-of-a-kind viewing experience alongside food and beverage offerings, daily programming, exclusive FIFA retail store, activities, and more.