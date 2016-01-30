Appeals of Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid granted suspensive effect

Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid have each lodged an appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee against the decisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee that sanctioned the clubs for breaches relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.
The appeals have been granted suspensive effect by the chairman of the FIFA Appeal Committee until the Appeal Committee has taken and notified its decision on the merits of the appeal lodged by each club.
In view of the foregoing, the chairman of the FIFA Appeal Committee assures that proper and adequate appeal proceedings will take place and, at the same time, that all rights of the clubs will be respected.