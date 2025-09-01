Supported by the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ Legacy Fund, the Brazilian Football Association has opened five regional technical centres in 2025

Regional technical centres opened in the Brazilian states of Roraima, Tocantins, Amapá, Santa Catarina and Sergipe

Centres to be used primarily to host youth and women’s competitions, as well as for training sessions and courses for coaches and referees

FIFA funding also enabling other investments in youth and women’s football, public health and social projects

FIFA and the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) have taken another step forward in developing football across the South American nation through the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ Legacy Fund. Regional technical centres were opened between 1 July and 29 August this year in Porto Velho (Roraima), Palmas (Tocantins), Macapá (Amapá), Balneário Camboriú (Santa Catarina) and Aracaju (Sergipe), and a series of inauguration ceremonies were held in each city and attended by CBF President Samir Xaud, FIFA representatives and local authorities. The ceremonies also featured a football festival, with approximately 100 children and 40 volunteer instructors taking part in each of them. With kits and mini-footballs having been customised for the occasion, the participating children were the first to experience the new infrastructure, which was made possible thanks to the legacy fund. “FIFA’s main goal is to promote the growth and development of football around the world. Implementing development programmes is an effective way of achieving that,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Today marks a significant milestone for us all. Thanks to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Legacy Fund, boys and girls in Brazil will have access to high-quality facilities where they can develop their skills and nurture their passion for the game, which occupies a special place in the hearts of all Brazilians,” he added.

Investment in infrastructure in locations that were not Host Cities for the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil, including the delivery of 15 new regional technical centres, was part of the legacy fund’s initial plan. The centres were designed according to essential criteria provided by FIFA and CBF infrastructure experts to achieve the best functionality for football in different regions. They feature artificial turf (FIFA Quality and pitch dimensions measuring 105m x 68m), two changing rooms for up to 18 players each, two changing rooms for the technical teams, two changing rooms for match officials, a medical area, public toilets, administrative offices and meeting rooms. The centres will be used primarily to host youth and women’s football competitions, as well as for training sessions, local administrative functions and social initiatives, thus contributing to developing the game at all levels and in all categories. Eleven similar centres will be opened in 2026.

Other initiatives

The legacy fund is also supporting a range of other initiatives in Brazil, one of which is aimed at educating healthcare professionals working in football through the Continuing Medical Education Symposium, which is organised annually by the Medical and Anti-Doping Commission. In August this year, in partnership with the Brazilian Society of Cardiology, the CBF provided training in dealing with cardiovascular emergencies to 105 doctors from clubs across the country. The course was held in three state capitals: Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

The Gol do Brasil project also launched five initiatives in August. Established in 2019 thanks to resources from the legacy fund, the project aims to serve children and adolescents aged six to 17 in socially vulnerable situations throughout Brazil and promote education and citizenship through football. The project is carried out in collaboration with local governments and offers a training course for 40 professional coaches, sports equipment for up to 240 children and methodological support to help the project succeed. Since its inception, 720 professionals have obtained certification, and more than 2,000 footballs and 4,000 kits have been distributed.

Background to the legacy fund

The 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Legacy Fund is key to developing and promoting football across Brazil. It was established by FIFA in 2014 after the successful FIFA World Cup™ hosted by the country. FIFA’s contribution to the fund amounts to more than USD 100 million to date. The use of resources is being audited as part of FIFA’s central review, in accordance with the legacy fund’s contract of agreed objectives. The fund facilitates concrete actions for the development of Brazilian football across the following five pillars: