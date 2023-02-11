FIFA.com
Explore
Annual Report 2023
Back
Highlights
Roll of honour
Executive forewords
2023 at a glance
Around FIFA
Competitions
Governance
Financials
In memoriam
Download the report
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA World Cup 26™ Official Brand launch takes place in Los Angeles
Uruguay win FIFA U-20 World Cup™ for the first time
Manchester City win the FIFA Club World Cup™ for the first time
Real Madrid win their fifth FIFA Club World Cup™ title
FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™
The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2022
FIFA+ and FIFA Digital
FIFAe
2023 at a glance
Real Madrid win their fifth FIFA Club World Cup™ title
^
Cookie Settings