Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Dakar 2026 draw to take place at Home of FIFA

Two Draws take place at Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday, 21 May, during World Football Week

Senegal will make history as Africa hosts its first Olympic sporting event, with 16 teams – eight female and eight male – from all six confederations competing across 32 matches

Women’s tournament kicks off on 1 November; men’s final brings the action to a close on 12 November

The two draws for the Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Dakar 2026 will take place at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday, 21 May, at 17:30 CET as world football’s governing body celebrates World Football Week.

The draw will determine the group-stage line-up for both the women’s and men’s tournaments, each of which features eight teams from around the world. The 16 participating teams – eight per tournament, all aged 17 or under – will be divided into two groups of four for each competition, with FIFA’s general principle being that no group should contain more than one team from the same confederation.

The draw still starts with the women’s, followed by the men’s draw.

Slot allocations

The final slot allocations for both tournaments are as follows:

Women’s Youth Olympic Futsal Tournament: Senegal (hosts), IR Iran (AFC), Cameroon (CAF), Costa Rica (Concacaf), Colombia (CONMEBOL), Fiji (OFC), Italy and Ukraine (UEFA)

Men’s Youth Olympic Futsal Tournament: Senegal (hosts), Afghanistan (AFC), Morocco (CAF), Panama (Concacaf), Argentina and Paraguay (CONMEBOL), Solomon Islands (OFC), and Portugal (UEFA).

Seeding and draw procedures

In the absence of a FIFA Youth Futsal Ranking, teams will be allocated to a single team pot based on the latest released FIFA Women’s Futsal World Ranking and FIFA Men’s Futsal World Ranking The host country, Senegal, will be automatically allocated to position A1 in both tournaments. The highest-ranked team in each tournament will be automatically allocated to position B1 – Italy in the women’s tournament and Portugal in the men’s tournament.

The draw will then proceed with the remaining teams drawn alternately into Group A and Group B in the following order: A2, B2, A3, B3, A4 and B4.

A historic occasion for African sport

The Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Dakar 2026 will represent a landmark moment for futsal and also for the African continent, as Senegal becomes the first African nation to host an Olympic sporting event. A total of 160 players will compete across 32 matches between 1 and 12 November, with action getting under way at the Iba Mar Diop Complex before the finals of both tournaments move across the capital to Dakar Arena.

The tournaments mark the second edition of Olympic futsal, following the discipline’s successful debut at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018. Portugal were crowned women’s champions on that occasion, with Brazil claiming the men’s title.

This edition of the tournament builds upon futsal’s growing prominence on the global stage, bringing the fast-paced and technically demanding game to a new generation of players and fans in Africa and around the world.