From 20 July to 20 August 2023, the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ is set to be an unmissable experience, with 32 teams competing in 64 matches across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. If you want to get up close to the action and behind the scenes of the biggest Women’s sporting event in the world, register now to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Volunteer team. Volunteers are the passion, the helping hand, and the warm smile of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™. By volunteering at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, you will be involved in creating football history! This will be the first FIFA Women's World Cup to be hosted by two Confederations (Asia and Oceania), and the first in the Southern Hemisphere. Be a part of the biggest Women’s sporting event by helping us welcome the world to our host cities and venues in 2023.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ Volunteer Experience 00:49

At the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ greatness is all around us. In every player, every fan, every goal and in every Volunteer. The vision of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ is to unite the world through a unique experience that will inspire people and transform lives. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ will showcase the world’s best players to global audiences and blaze a trail for women’s empowerment. As a FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Volunteer, you will be the heartbeat of the Tournament, uniting and inspiring people from around the world through the power of football. Going beyond possibilities, beyond limitations, and Beyond Greatness™ to deliver a unique experience and welcoming the world to our sport’s defining event.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ will bring together passionate people from diverse cultures and backgrounds. The dedication and commitment of volunteers at the heart of the Football community are a crucial part of this group that will come together to make this event possible. This is an opportunity to gain once-in-a-lifetime experiences, join the FIFA Volunteer Programme family, and be part of football history. Throughout the Tournament there are a number of exciting volunteer opportunities to choose from across 25 functional areas.

We welcome individuals from all cultures and backgrounds with the rights to live and work in Australia and New Zealand to apply.

