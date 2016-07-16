The Week in Quotes

"Chelsea belongs in the Champions League and we must stay there. I know only the road to take the club back to competing and winning the title - work, work, work. The coach is a tailor who must make the best dress for the team. Last season in tenth was a bad season, but we must think to the present." New Chelsea boss Antonio Conte looks ahead to upcoming English Premier League season when speaking to the media at his first press conference this week

“I think he’s an example of bravery and willingness to everybody that is here. The fact that he has come to pre-season, he has not missed one minute, then you can see how hard he is working in training. The story he has gone through, the past, so it’s a remarkable journey for him and I told him the other day I think he’s an example for all of us.” Manager Roberto Di Matteo hails the inspiring Stiliyan Petrov, who returned to Aston Villa after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia in 2012

"Ronaldo told me I would score the winning goal for the team. He gave me this strength, this energy and it was vital.” Portugal’s UEFA EURO final hero Eder reveals how captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s prediction helped boost his confidence against hosts France

"Goalscorer, winner and funny." Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho sums up summer signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic in three words

"Everyone saw the Euros, we were close but in the semi-final it just didn't work out. But you need to take the positives with you to the future, get new motivation from it. I'm just happy we can breathe now." 2014 FIFA World Cup winner Thomas Muller insists on taking the positives despite Germany’s EURO heartache

"In the past, our successes were attributed to our great youth talents base. We used to have a strong plan providing facilities and chances for youngsters. Even the kids from the poor families could be selected by a training centre or football school if they showed their talents. If we return to this policy, there will be plenty of youth talents coming up the ranks." In an interview with FIFA.com this week, Luis Fabiano conveys his belief that Brazil should focus more on youth development

"There are some things it would just be better not to put to the vote. I’m not disappointed that my goal was not elected. But everyone knows that my goal was the most beautiful. Perhaps all Hungarians have voted.” *Xherdan Shaqiri is unimpressed that Zoltan Gera’s effort for Hungary against Portugal was voted as the best goal of UEFA EURO 2016*

“Usually top players can only play for about five or six years at the highest level, then it's over. Cristiano has been doing this for over ten years. That makes him so exceptional. Every generation has its special footballer, Cristiano is currently." *Sir Alex Ferguson hails his former player Cristiano Ronaldo on the back of the Portuguese star’s EURO triumph*

“I simply can’t believe I am the first goalkeeper to reach such a great milestone! There have been many great goalkeepers throughout history, both men and women, but to be the first with 100 shutouts is crazy!" A 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup winner with USA, Hope Solo became the first goalkeeper to record 100 clean sheets at international level

“When Sam Allardyce told me he was moving on I was very sad – in fact I cried. If I had won the lottery I would have held on to Sam because he would have taken us into Europe. Nothing he has achieved since has surprised me. He was driven by a belief that nothing was impossible. That’s why we called it the field of dreams, and I had the joy of sharing it with him for a while.”* *Former Limerick FC chairman Father Joe Youngrecalls Sam Allardyce’s successful tenure at the modest Irish club, his first managerial job, during a week which has seen the Sunderland coach heavily linked with the England national team job

“I’m not here to make a revolution because the job that Guardiola did here was fantastic and I would like to follow his style. I don’t think our style is going to change a lot compared to last year. The system will be more or less the same.” Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti feels his style at the Allianz Arena will mirror that of his predecessor Pep Guardiola

"Thank you, Ecuador! Never stop dreaming." Minnows Independiente del Valle, who won promotion to the Ecuadorian first division just six years ago, celebrate reaching their first-ever Copa Liberatores final after dispatching six-time champions Boca Juniors

Three-time FIFA Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldocelebrates winning his first UEFA EURO with his Portugal team-mates

Gotta catch ’em all! UEFA Euro 2016 Golden Boot winner Antoine Griezmann is among those bitten by the Pokémon GO bug

Italy international Graziano Pelle waves goodbye to Southampton after signing for Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng this week