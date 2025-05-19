Meet Carlton Gomes

At the grand old age of 70, Carlton Gomes is the elder statesman of the India 2022 crop of volunteers

His responsibilities include welcoming VIPs to the stadium in Goa

“It’s a dream come true to play a part in this amazing World Cup,” he told FIFA

At the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™, you generally need to be 16 or 17 and be wearing your national football jersey in order to realise your childhood dreams. There is an exception to the rule, however. He is 70 years old, and this is his second World Cup. Goa resident Carlton Gomes is the oldest volunteer at India 2022, where his role is to welcome the VIP guests to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. He performed similar duties at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup™, which was also held in India. During the current tournament, he has had the opportunity of welcoming Nigerian FA President Ibrahim Gusau and New Zealand Football President and FIFA Council member Johanna Wood, at the semi-final stage. But above all, he has simply savoured the experience second time around.

“The footballers here have really kicked off their dreams,” explained Gomes in an interview with FIFA, making reference to the tournament slogan, Kick Off The Dream. “But I have too – every time I walk into the stadium as a volunteer, playing a part in this amazing World Cup. “They told me that, at 70, I am the oldest volunteer at any of the three venues, Bhubaneswar, Goa and Mumbai. I thank God for giving me the energy and inspiration to be here, but also my family for their support. It feels like I’m actually taking part in the tournament. If I were a bit younger, maybe I’d even head out onto the pitch to kick the ball around a bit!” The former railway worker was not necessarily destined to fulfil his dream in a football stadium. A former hockey goalkeeper who appeared for India on three occasions, he was never included in a World Cup squad – one of his major regrets – and he eventually retired in 2012. After moving into coaching, he took part in the Special Olympics in 2013, helping the women’s and men’s floor hockey team to secure the gold and silver medals respectively.

“I played football for the railways, but never at a high level; hockey was my priority,” explained the amiable septuagenarian. “My hockey coach would tell me to play football because it was helpful practice for a hockey goalkeeper.” He went on to explain that football, relegated behind cricket and hockey in the list of most popular sports in India, actually has an important place in the hearts of the inhabitants of Goa, which has been heavily influenced by Portuguese visitors to the region over the centuries: “Goans have football in their blood. Goa, as well as Calcutta, has produced some of India’s greatest footballers.” As an aficionado of the sport, he was keen to stress that he had been impressed by the standard of the U-17 Women’s World Cup teams that had appeared in Gomes’ home state of Goa. Chile, New Zealand, Germany, Nigeria, Canada, France, Japan, Tanzania, United States, Morocco, Colombia, Mexico and Spain, i.e. 13 of the 16 competing teams, all played a match at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

