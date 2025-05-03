Volunteer applications for FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ now open

FIFA has launched the registration process for the volunteer programme at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™, which will take place between 27 September and 19 October. The application window is open until Thursday, 5 June. Approximately 1,000 volunteers will support in 24 roles during the 24-team showpiece event, which will take place across four Host Cities: Santiago, Valparaíso, Rancagua and Talca. FIFA is looking for passionate and enthusiastic volunteers to help make this year’s edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ an unforgettable experience. Volunteers play a key role at FIFA tournaments and events, not only in terms of their specific functions, but also in their role as ambassadors for the country that they represent. Volunteers, who are at the heart of the action, are a prime example of how football unites the world. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age before 1 June, have a good command of English (knowledge of additional languages is a bonus) and be available for the duration of the tournament (from 27 September to 19 October), including pre-event training sessions. In addition, applicants must be passionate about teamwork and have a friendly and proactive attitude.