The Week in Quotes

"It was a big disappointment the World Cup in Russia, and for [Lionel Messi] even more. The decision in the first six matches [of the Scaloni cycle] was that he did not come. Over time he saw that we grew up, he observed the way we play and he is happy. Messi wants to try it one more time." After not playing for his country since the 2018 FIFA World Cup™, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni explains why superstar Lionel Messi is back in the fold for upcoming friendlies

“The relationship I have with [Kylian Mbappe] is the best possible, both inside and out of the pitch. I call him ‘Golden Boy.’ He’s a boy for whom I have a very special affection, who will become one of the best players in football history, and I try to help him in the best way possible. We have this partnership, as I had with Lionel Messi as well [at Barcelona].” Neymar tells Globo he expects team-mate Kylian Mbappe to go down as one of the best ever

"Some fans do not understand because Bayern is an enemy club. They were angry at me, but deep down, they know it's the best opportunity. Bayern, I could not refuse them. For me, it's the best club in the Bundesliga, one of the best clubs in the world, if not the best. I've always believed in myself, I have confidence in my qualities." Benjamin Pavard relishes the opportunity his impending move to Bayern Munich provides

"I think the correct thing would be to say that I want to coach professionals. Then it makes no difference whether those professionals are men or women. That’s how I feel it. And from there a whole world opens up. I don’t think there should be any differentiation." Former Italy international and current U-15 Italy men's head coach Patrizia Panico traces her decorated career path for FIFA.com

"I think it was just about keeping a cool head. That's what you practice for. I wanted to take it. Those moments are the moments we live for, and we want to come out of them smiling after." Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on his winning penalty to punctuate an unprecedented comeback against PSG in the UEFA Champions League

"This week we lost everything. Every opportunity to win a trophy, we lost in this week. It's hard to accept. For me people forget very fast about what happened in the past because I said now, it's not usual that a team wins three Champions Leagues in a row and it will never happen again, I tell you now." Toni Kroos grapples with Real Madrid's new reality after seeing Ajax dash their Champions League hopes

"I spoke to them when I signed the contract and they told me to try to knock out Real Madrid, as that would be great for Barça too." Current Ajax and future Barcelona talent Frenkie de Jong scored a win for both his teams by eliminating Real Madrid from the Champions League

"[Zinedine Zidane] was always my favourite player. Maybe I was watching too many of his clips." A cheeky Dusan Tadic speculates the source of inspiration for his world-class performance against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu

"I didn’t think I’d be starting off preseason 5.5 months pregnant but here we are." Orlando Pride and USA forward Sydney Leroux is still getting touches in ahead of what promises to be a big year

"I said 'OK, if [Franck Ribery] wants to earn a lot of money then you have to go to Qatar or somewhere. But if you want to be a rock star, then you have to come to Australia.'" Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel is keen to woo Franck Ribery after he's finished with Bayern Munich, according to the Sydney Morning Herald

“And by the time he hangs up his boots, we could be talking about him in the same venerable tones as Sergio Ramos if he gets the chance to win as many titles either at Liverpool or elsewhere. Van Dijk has to be worth at least £175m of anybody’s money and, while it’s easy to throw around statements such as ‘best in the world’, I really believe he is." Stan Collymore heaps praise on Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk in Mirror Football