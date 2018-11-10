The Week in Quotes

"Kylian is able to do extraordinary things. Look at his stats. He is efficient. Look at the goals he scored with his club and with us. He also made assists. He is a young player, who is doing very well at the moment. And he doesn't ask anything. He is an offensive leader for PSG. For us, as well. But he doesn't try to take more space than he does now. He does already and it is natural. Obviously, he can still improve and that is wonderful. But he is already very effective." Speaking to reporters ahead of next week’s international break, France coach Didier Deschamps believes the best is yet to come from youngster Kylian Mbappe

“I thought it was done, that I was going there to work with him. I don't know if he got different information, that I didn't want to go or whatever, because since then, our relationship hasn't been so good, but it wasn't my fault. I was convinced that I was going to work with him and form part of his team." In a conversation with Sky Sports, Dani Alves reveals how close he came to making a move to Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea from Spanish club Sevilla in the summer of 2007

"It's a shame because you want it to be a fitting tribute to an outstanding player, who I think has often been undervalued in terms of how well he played for England. Hopefully, by the time we get to the game, and him being with us next week, the focus will be on 'actually, let's think about what he did and how well he played, and there's an opportunity here to thank him for that'." England coach Gareth Southgate expresses his disappointment over the criticism to call up Wayne Rooney for his 120th and final appearance with England next week

In a heartfelt Twitter post, former Netherlands midfielder Rafael van der Vaart formally announces he is hanging up his boots after an illustrious 18-year playing career

"You know, I don't know [how I played on last season] and I ask myself that sometimes. Maybe it was a form of release when I was out on the field, where you would just put things to one side. You could forget what was happening and enjoy being on the pitch." Manchester City midfielder David Silva reveals to ESPN the challenge he had in playing last season, while his baby son Mateo fought for his life after being born prematurely last December

“I was insulted for 90 minutes. I do my work and nothing more. At the end, I didn’t insult anyone, I just did the gesture that I wanted to hear them more. I wouldn’t do it again. But I came here as a professional that does his work and people insulted my family, this is why I reacted this way. I don’t want to think about it.” Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho explains his reasons for making a post-match gesture to Juventus fans following Wednesday’s come-from-behind victory over the Italian giants in the UEFA Champions League

Former Juventus and Italy forward Alessandro Del Piero tells MUTV why a move to Manchester United never came to fruition during his career, despite having plenty of admiration for former Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson

"Before that game, we practiced the full walk-up from the midway line to the penalty spot before taking penalty kicks just in case it came down to it. There’s a sense of ease when you know you’re prepared for a moment, so walking up to the spot, I felt confident in myself to make that shot.” Speaking exclusively to FIFA.com, Jamaica defender Dominique Bond-Flasza revealed how she and her team-mates prepared for a penalties, having scored the decisive spot-kick that secured her country’s spot at next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup

“I hope that Salah remembers the day we were together in Stamford Bridge dressing room after he'd had a poor performance. I asked him to be patient and told him ‘you are a good player and you will become a great player’. Salah has turned into that big player and will write his own story through persistence and strong desire. The whole thing depends on Salah himself, he has unbelievable skills and is currently performing at a top level.” In an interview with Qatar's Al Kass Sports Channel, former Cameroon forward Samuel Eto’o reveals the pep talk he gave Mohamed Salah when they were team-mates with Chelsea back in 2014

Speaking on his weekly podcast, former USA centre-back Alexi Lalas makes the case for why USA versus Mexico is the best rivalry in international football

“I want to go out there and learn as much as I can, take in the experience and mix it with my own expertise to be a better coach and individual. I want to challenge myself to grasp the standard of world coaching trends and the behaviour of coaches at high-level competitions. I want to display the best of me and to showcase my qualities in representing each player on my team with confidence.” Aspiring South Africa coach Simphiwe Dludlu tells FIFA.com of her objectives when she leads Bantwana at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Uruguay 2018