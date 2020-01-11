The Week in Quotes

"After training City I will never train them; I would not train [Real] Madrid [after Barcelona]. I’d be in the Maldives if I don’t have any offers. Maybe not the Maldives because it doesn’t have any golf courses." Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on whether he would ever manage Manchester United

"When I see this weekend's FA Cup games kicking off a minute later I will remember that time when things got dark and think: 'Thank god that's not how I feel any more.' This time last year, I wanted to kill myself. I don't want to kill myself any more. I don't have those thoughts. I'm telling you this because I hope it helps someone. I was on my own, which is not the best place when you're down. Isolating yourself, that's where the illness wants you. On Monday, I'll have been a year sober. I keep my life to one day at a time." Paul Merson opens up about his struggle with mental illness in his Daily Star column in the hopes of helping others dealing with similar problems

Former England forward Geoff Hurst pays tribute to former Germany goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski, who passed away this week at the age of 84

"Google it!" Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to journalists when trying to figure out which position Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho played

"I remember saying to him: 'You run like an American footballer'. He responded to me that at the time that he played in Barcelona, NFL teams tried to get him to playing American football instead, that's how explosive he was." Romain Saiss tells the Mirror that Wolves team-mate Adama Traore was approached by National Football League teams earlier in his career

Cesc Fabregas on the toughest midfield opponents he has faced during his career and Fabrice Muamba's response!

"Henderson is the best midfielder in the world in his position. [Jurgen Klopp] never drops him, but the two offensive midfielders, [Naby] Keita and [Georginio] Wijnaldum, sometimes are replaced. The other players are always the same." Flamengo head coach Jorge Jesus praises Liverpool's Jordan Henderson on CMTV

“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Come on, that’s what life is about. The old one with Julie Andrews up on the chimneys, not the new one – the new one is crap. She blew in when needed and I feel like I’ve blown in when Grimsby need me. Hopefully it will be a great situation. When they have a cup of tea with the old man [Uncle Albert], who laughs so much they all end up on the ceiling – that’s my favourite bit. I want to enjoy my life so that I’m up on the ceiling." Ian Holloway on how he plans to fly in like Mary Poppins after taking charge as manager of Grimsby Town

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, aka Jaime Lannister, on his love for Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa

"We were actually in a good place. It was progressing. I said, 'I take that team in Russia into the final eight or even the final four'. Because it was a building block, it was all laid out, there was a plan for it. But the plan got interrupted, it got even more interrupted when we didn't qualify for Russia. And it's sad, it's really sad, because it's exactly the opposite of what happened with the women's program, which I'm a big fan of too." Former USA head coach Jurgen Klinsmann tells ESPN he believes he could have taken USA to the last four of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

"For me Mauro Icardi, Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski are the best No9s in recent years. Lewandowski seems to have gotten better this season." Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger talks with Bild ahead of their Round of 16 clash with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League