The Week in Quotes

“We’ve got young guys who have never experienced anything like that before in their lives, so for them to come out and see what it means to everyone else around them, it means the world.” Australia's Pararoos captain Dave Barber after the team played at home for the first time in 19 years. The Pararoos are Australia’s national football team for athletes with cerebral palsy, acquired brain injury or symptoms acquired from stroke - 3 December was the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Portugal beach soccer legend Madjer gives an emotional farewell message after playing in his last Beach Soccer World Cup

“Does Frank Lampard need to work? Does Jonathan Woodgate need to work? People need a goal and my goal is to be one of the most successful managers going forward. I love the game. I love the strategy. I love the day-to-day religion of football. So why would I go somewhere else?” Sol Campbell speaks with The Guardian about life as Southend manager, a job he took in October 2019

"My heart was just racing lying in bed. I didn’t want the alarm to go off, I didn’t want to wake up. I was petrified." Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell writes about the night before his first training session while out on loan at Huddersfield Town

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin talks about the importance of supporting the LGBT community of fans

“At least we play every year now. [It] took many years before I played a Manchester derby myself [in 2001]." Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on how the Manchester derby has changed since he was a player

"I remember when England were playing Andorra and I was like 'get me on that pitch’." Peter Crouch talks about Mohamed Salah's omission from the Liverpool starting line-up in their Merseyside derby against Everton, speaking as a pundit on Amazon Prime

"In the second half, Matrix is coming at me and I hit him with a taekwondo move, I sent him to the hospital. [Dejan] Stankovic asked me; 'Why did you do that?' And I replied to him: 'I have been waiting for this moment for four years. That's why.' Then I left. What goes around comes around." Zlatan Ibrahimovic talks about getting revenge on Marco Materazzi in an interview with GQ Magazine

“When he came up the stairs and he knew he’d done it, it was an incredible feeling as a parent. I’ve played at the highest level and the highs that you get are unbelievable, but they are way down the pecking order when something like that happens with your child. You’ve seen them progress, you’ve seen them go through ups and downs." West Ham legend Alvin Martin talks about his 33-year-old son David's debut in goal for the club, a 1-0 shock win at Chelsea