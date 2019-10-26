The Week in Quotes

"He calls me Rooney ten times a day. He does it all the time, just for a laugh. But it's Diego, I don't care. We all find it funny and I like that he always makes jokes. I knew him from the Premier League and he's the funniest player I've ever played with. There's a great atmosphere here and everyone makes jokes, but Costa is the funniest." Kieran Trippier on Atletico Madrid team-mate Diego Costa, speaking with MARCA

"There is no-one who is at his level, he seems to play like a PlayStation player. Nobody comes close to Messi. Tell me who... Cristiano (Ronaldo) is a goalscorer, (Andres) Iniesta is a brain, (Mohamed) Salah, (Sadio) Mané, (Eden) Hazard and (Kylian) Mbappe are excellent players, but Messi is all that together." Former Netherlands striker Ruud van Nistelrooy on Lionel Messi in an interview with Sport

"We actually found out [about the record] at 6-0 when Jonny Evans came sprinting over, saying if we carry on doing what we're doing we can get the record. We've gone all the way to the end and managed to do it. It's a great victory, a great performance for the lads and I’m absolutely buzzing for the fans." Jamie Vardy, speaking with Sky Sports after Leicester City's 9-0 victory at Southampton - which equalled the biggest ever English Premier League victory

Two-time Women's World Cup winner Alex Morgan announces her pregnancy

"I’ll definitely be trying a few dribbles. I’m here because of my biggest asset, which is my individual game and my ability to take people on. I’m a team player, but I’m planning to do what I do best to help the Seleção cause.” Brazil forward Talles Magno chats with FIFA.com ahead of the hosts' FIFA U-17 World cup adventure

"He asked me if I had a PlayStation. I replied 'yes' and told him I'd sold Huntelaar on FIFA because he was too old. He replied that when he's the coach of Ajax he will send me back to Burkina Faso." Lassina Traore talks about his first days at Ajax and an interaction he had with Klaas-Jan Huntelaar in an interview with Vice

Australia talk about the diverse make-up of their squad ahead of the U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019, which starts this weekend

"I think it was a great step for women within football – women who have to fight for opportunities. It shows that the gender of the professional doesn’t matter." Tatiele Silveira speaks with FIFA.com about becoming the first female coach to win the Brasileirao title

"For me, it wasn't a disappointment. In fact, I applauded Mertens. When he scored, I thought about Napoli and certainly not myself." Diego Maradona gives Corriere dello Sport his reaction to Dries Mertens surpassing his goals tally for Napoli

"I’m not a great sleeper anyway so I actually stayed up and watched it. It’s what you do with football isn’t it?" Brisbane Roar head coach Robbie Fowler speaks with The Guardian about waking up in the early hours to watch his beloved Liverpool