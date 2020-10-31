The Week in Quotes

"First of all, I will tackle him [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] when I see him (laughs). It is a big club with lots of history. In 1999 I wasn't the luckiest person alive. I sat on the couch and my dad, who was a fan of Borussia Monchengladbach, teased me a little, even though there was no correlation between Manchester United winning the trophy and being a fan of Gladbach. But he was happy Bayern didn't win the trophy. I wasn't happy about it. Nevertheless, I will greet him [Solskjaer] tomorrow. The way I see him now, I can say that he is a really nice colleague, a good colleague and that's why I will shake hands with him and won't hold a grudge." Julian Nagelsmann

“Don’t ever lose the little kid inside of you. Sometimes I did, I won’t lie. Sometimes with the pressure, after 10, 11, 12 years you kind of forget about the enjoyable part of the game. Make sure you listen to that kid because you know what, he brought you there." Thierry Henry, speaking with Anthony Joshua and Kylian Mbappe [Sky Sports]

“I’ve kind of snatched her [baby daughter Charlie] away and took her to England with me. I’ve got her some new toys and stuff that sing and they’re all with the English accent. So, I’m afraid her first word might be like ‘Mummy.’" Alex Morgan [The Associated Press]

"The virus has challenged me and I won. But you are not Zlatan, do not challenge the virus. Use your head, respect the rules. Social distancing and masks, always. We will win." Zlatan Ibrahimovic [Rassegnagram, Twitter]

“To be honest, at times, I felt down and out because of the insults and family pressure. But I never lost the hope to keep trying at least. After all, we play to learn something in our lives. My dream is to train my players as long as possible, irrespective of gender." Nadiya Nighat, first female football coach in Kashmir [The Guardian]

"I see my retirement as a new beginning, not an ending." Lee Donggoook

"When someone doubts your abilities, start working twice as hard to prove that they are wrong." Robert Lewandowski

"Messi is a magician, he's the Harry Potter of soccer and when he stops playing, I'm throwing my TVs away. I'm not going to work no more on TV, I'm going to watch Netflix, that's it, because when he stops there's nothing else to watch." Christian Vieri [CBS Sports]

“The president wished to send a message. What he wanted to say is, while we may not have won a trophy, we had won a battle, a really important battle. The invitation placed more emphasis on what we’d done. It gave us more prominence. While we were away in France something shifted in Italy and we only became truly aware of it when we got back." Sara Gama [The Athletic]

"She [Valerie Gauvin] is world class, and she's not even operating at 100 per cent yet. She can achieve whatever she wants. She can be the WSL's top scorer in the future. She can be a World Cup winner with France in the future. She's a top, top player, and a really humble girl." Willie Kirk [BBC Sport]

"Even though there was no-one there [San Siro], it was still an amazing experience. So many great players have played there and it was so exciting to walk out on to that pitch." Cristiana Girelli [FIFA.com]

“Nobby [Stiles] was amazing. Probably the nicest, most decent human being who ever coached me. You never would have known he was this giant of the game, a hero of English football’s finest hour, because he never talked about it. Or indeed winning the European Cup for the club. His focus was on us, our futures, not his past." Phil Neville [The Times]

“Maradona would have a hard time getting into our team. He could do anything on the ball, but not so much without it. We have David Silva, who has almost the same talent, but also works hard." Imanol Alguacil

"She [Cathy Freeman] is that hero for me in terms of a sportsperson that inspired me as my childhood hero. Having a shared culture and being a proud Aboriginal woman, that is what had added resonance with me. It showed me that Aboriginal women can be successful, so it was a huge moment in terms of inspiration and belief as a nine-year-old girl." Kyah Simon [FIFA.com]

"There was a lot of pressure. At times, I sat alone and cried secretly for some frustrating reasons which I couldn't tell anyone. But I was determined to do the job well. Before as a referee I had experiences of dealing with all sorts of difficulties. Nothing could stop me working hard." Pannipar Kamnueng [FIFA.com]

"I met Neymar for the first time like a couple of weeks ago and I didn't even know how to react. I tried to play it off cool but I definitely didn't. I feel like I'm turning red right now even just talking about it." Jordyn Huitema [BBC Sport]