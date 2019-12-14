The Week in Quotes

"I remember when I was at Barcelona with Mr. Robson and Ronaldo Nazario scored a goal that is similar to Son's. And this was an amazing goal." Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho compares Son Heungmin's incredible solo goal with one Ronaldo scored during his time at Barcelona in an interview with BBC Sport

"I think money is not everything; happiness is something you cannot buy. Inside I feel rich.” Ajax midfielder Dusan Tadic in an interview with The Guardian

"It's the best goal of my career. I knew that it was a tight angle and the last option I had was to hit it with my heel. I was looking to bounce it because I had very little chance against the goalkeeper. [Head coach Ernesto] Valverde tells me that sometimes I miss the easiest ones and score the most difficult ones." Barcelona forward Luis Suarez tells Goal about his brilliant goal against Mallorca

"What a journey my brother. Congratulations on everything you have achieved in the green and gold on and off the park. You have always put your body on the line and led this team with or without an armband." Tim Cahill congratulates Mark Milligan after his international retirement. The pair are the only two players to be selected in four FIFA World Cup™ squads for Australia.

“My goal was to assimilate, to be myself, but to also honour the culture that I’m working in. Three years ago, I spoke zero German. Zero. Now I’m relatively fluent. It’s been three years working my butt off to learn the language. I care about it. In some ways, I’m obsessed about it.” Red Bull Salzburg head coach Jesse Marsch is on the rise – he became the first USA native to manage in the UEFA Champions League this season

"Monterrey are a team of real pedigree and the players have known each other for a long time. We also know the coaching staff well because, although they only took charge again recently, they were at the club for a long time before. So that's a big plus to help us go further than before." Competing in his fourth FIFA Club World Cup, captain Jose Basanta tells FIFA.com he's optimistic that Monterrey can produce strong performances at Qatar 2019

"I’d describe myself as someone who likes to have the ball. I’m there in the dugout suffering if my team doesn’t have the ball. It was the same when I played: I loved being on the ball. What I want is for my team to have control and I think you have that when you have the ball." Xavi sat down with FIFA.com before the Barcelona legend embarked on his first FIFA Club World Cup as a coach with Qatari side Al Sadd

"I can remember it clearly: I was with Ronaldinho and his brother/agent, Assis. Ronaldinho said, '[Manchester United] want to sign both of us.' I said, ‘OK, let’s go, then!’ I was so glad that he would be coming with me. I went back to Brazil and kept negotiating with United, but then Ronaldinho fooled me and went to play in the warm weather at Barcelona!" FIFA World Cup winner Kleberson recounts for FourFourTwo how Brazil team-mate Ronaldinho opted for Barcelona instead of Manchester