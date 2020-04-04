The Week in Quotes

"My kids have made a paddle to measure out two metres. They have stuck a mop and a brush together and then put a picture of my face on it. The motto is now: Stay a Crouch away." Peter Crouch says his children have made a special tool to respect social distancing during the coronavirus crisis, speaking in a Q&A with The Daily Mail

"It can be analysed from a negative point, because we cannot leave the house, but I don't see it that way. It's a circumstance that makes us value much more the things in which we can believe, which are more basic, but which, in the end, are also truly important." Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen gives his perspective of the COVID-19 crisis in an interview with El Pais

"He told me that they (Barcelona) would come looking for me and gave me advice. If football is a religion, he was their god." Xavi Hernandez on the late Johan Cruyff in an interview with La Vanguardia

“We need to let the grief and pain pour out. There needs to be respect for those who have suffered. You can’t go from the cemetery to the stadium in a day; from a convoy carrying 150 coffins to an ole.” Cesare Prandelli speaks with La Gazzetta dello Sport about the COVID-19 pandemic

Mesut Ozil and his wife Amine share the news of the healthy birth of their daughter Eda

“It’s not like women can’t do both - our bodies are incredible - it’s the fact that this world isn’t really set up for women to thrive. That was one thing where I was like, ‘Do I want to be public with this?’ This is my body, my family, my life.” Alex Morgan talks about her pregnancy for a feature in Glamour Magazine

"We were losing 1-0 at home. The whole stadium was whistling, especially him [Ronaldo]. In the locker room the coach removes Ronnie to put [Ruud] Van Nistelrooy on, but he [Ronaldo] stops him and says 'no, you take me off in 15 minutes if I haven't scored two goals'. Minute 15: 2-1 and two goals from Ronaldo. I said that if there is a football god, it is Ronaldo. Then I discovered that Messi is above him." Former Italy and Real Madrid forward Antonio Cassano recalls a story about former Brazil forward Ronaldo in an interview with Corriere dello Sport

"We miss football. We miss the life that we had a few days ago but now is the time to listen, to follow our scientists, doctors and nurses. You are my football family and we are going to do everything possible to make you feel better. We’ll come back from this stronger, better, kinder ... and a little bit fatter. Stay inside, stay safe." Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola addresses the club's fans

"Now that we are in the middle of this battle, we must fight it together. And that means bringing out the best versions of ourselves. Sure, it is true that none of us is Superman. But when we stand together, we can achieve anything. Stay strong, my brothers and sisters." Fabio Cannavaro gives his thoughts on the COVID-19 crisis in The Players' Tribune, writing from China PR where he is the coach of Guangzhou Evergrande

Liverpool defender Virgin van Dijk answers questions from fans on Twitter

"I saw a center from Carvajal, and the ball was coming to the zone I was in, and suddenly some legs appeared… I saw it was Cristiano and he scored such a great goal. And I thought it's best that those legs appeared!" Lucas Vazquez recalls Cristiano Ronaldo's brilliant overhead kick for Real Madrid against Juventus in 2018, participating in a Bleacher Report AMA

“The most difficult moment was when I could no longer breathe, the 25 minutes I ran out of oxygen. It was the worst moments of my life. The only real fear I had was when I understood there was no oxygen: endless minutes of fear, as if suddenly my throat had closed. As a result I spent the first six or eight days indoors. Football takes a back seat. I don’t care much, really. Everyone’s well-being goes above anything else. I will be a supporter of playing when everything is in the best conditions, that everyone is safe. Football cannot be a priority right now. It is not important to finish this league." Pepe Reina talks with Corriere dello Sport about his personal battle with COVID-19

"We were superior and made a great game. But that night Iker Casillas's star rose. He could have gone behind his goal and we would still have hit him!" Former Bayer Leverkusen defender Jens Nowotny talks about Iker Casillas' performance in the 2002 UEFA Champions Final with Goal