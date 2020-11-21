The Week in Quotes

“I lived my profession 100 per cent to the maximum that I possibly can and for a while now that has been getting harder. Sometimes you don’t choose the end, it happens all by itself.” Javier Mascherano (Reuters)

"When I wake up in the morning and I know there is not a game at night, it’s not the same day for me. It is like somebody you like to go to disco, I like to watch football!" Arsene Wenger (Fox Sports)

"The truth is that we speak a lot but honestly we talk about our life. It was recently the birthday of one of my children, also his [Lionel Messi]. We talked about life, the virus, everything, but very little about football, about the goals we miss or about tactical systems. We worry more about how the family is than about what happens in football." Luis Suarez (Marca)

“I’m not coming back just to come back, I’m coming back to reconquer my position in world football.” Ada Hegerberg (The Guardian)

"It's very tough. I have different emotions. At times I am well and other times I go and cry during the interval. I can't explain it. These are difficult times. I go and visit my father and then I have to be strong to play football. The important thing is that I am strong and that is thanks to the people at Boca and to my family who help me not to fall apart and to continue fighting. I'm standing, just as my family is, and we must continue." Carlos Tevez (ESPN)

“I sincerely hope that Cristiano Ronaldo will reach my international goal record in no way [would I be hurt], it would be a real honour for me if a player of his class could do it. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players not only of his time, but of all time. He is an absolute phenomenon. I would congratulate him directly. But first he has to get there. Cristiano Ronaldo already has 102 goals for Portugal and will beat my record, I'm sure of that, but he still has seven goals to go.” Ali Daei (Record)

"In football there are many good and bad things. Sometimes when things aren’t going to plan, it can get inside your head, but I simply couldn't live without football." Yousuf Zetuna (FIFA.com)

"I was injured for the semi-final against England. It was Alex’s [Morgan] 30th birthday, she was feeling pretty jaunty. After her goal she raised her pinkie in a gesture to imitate drinking tea. It was epic. To tease the English is such a pleasure, they react immediately and get completely outraged. It sparked a whole new level of rivalry with Phil Neville’s team, who are good, although not as good as Neville thinks they are. We won 2-1, and they were out." Megan Rapinoe (The Sun)

"I just can see it, I think 2021 is going to be a wonderful year for Eden Hazard and for all the Red Devils fans. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to getting back as quick as he can to play football again. I have got no doubt that in 2021 we are going to see the best version of Eden Hazard." Roberto Martinez (Sky Sports)

“I had been in contact with Tafel employees for a long time because I wanted to help. It cannot be that people or entire families cannot afford food. So much food is thrown away, why is there no satisfactory concept that ensures that everyone has enough food? We athletes are also in demand in this regard. Marcus Rashford, for example, raised awareness of this issue and made people aware of child poverty in particular. He is already very far for his age and is absolutely exemplary. One can only compliment him for his commitment.” Jerome Boateng (Spox.com)