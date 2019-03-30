The Week in Quotes

"I don't think discrimination should be anywhere. We're equal and we have to play a fair game. That should never happen in football. Everyone should just be enjoying the game. It's unacceptable." FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 champion Callum Hudson-Odoi speaks with beIN SPORTS after his first senior team start with England's senior team after their 5-1 win in Montenegro for UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers

"Gerard Pique, without a doubt. Yes, he's the best central defender in the world. We're different. He is key to Barcelona in everything he contributes, in his leadership. He's a phenomenon and a great friend." Former Barcelona and Spain centre-back Carles Puyol tells MARCA that Gerard Pique is the best defender in the world

"Messi has very ironic humour, he's one of the biggest trolls [I know]." Pique then shared some insight on what Lionel Messi's like off the pitch on Movistar+ show 'La Resistencia'

"Neymar cannot change his essence, what he's made of, what he's formed from, the player he is. He cannot be shaped, he cannot be what the media expects of him. Neymar is Neymar, you will be comparing what kind of players would be compared to Neymar, just as Pele inspired some players, Zico, Romario, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo inspired others, Neymar will inspire other players." Neymar's father, Neymar Santos Sr., talks about his son with UOL Sport

"It's about creating an environment everyone wants to be a part of, feeling like that they can be their best self. I just want to be the best 'Ole'; that's the only promise that I can give. It's about giving everyone at the club a responsibility and a freedom to be the best themselves." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks after being announced as Manchester United's permanent manager on a three-year contract

"This victory against Brazil was my best game in the individual aspect as well as the collective one. I perfectly succeeded in everything I was trying to do. Just like the team. We were not seen as the favourites, as Brazil is one of the best nations. We had trouble in the second half and had a bit of luck too. But it's still the most accomplished thing I have achieved, all teams included. The best result in the history of Belgium. We lost in the semi-finals against France on a corner. I will remember the feeling we left. We were not the best. But all the testimonials that I receive tell me that the most beautiful team was Belgium, I like to emphasise the pleasure and the memory that we have left." Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard, who won his 100th cap for his country over the international break, speaks in an interview with L'Equipe about Belgium's 2-1 quarter-final win over Brazil at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

"It's a goal. The most important thing is always collective success, I always put the collective success first. But it is true that on the personal level, it is necessary to be decisive. I hope to join Platini, we'll see." Forward Olivier Giroud, who passed David Trezeguet (34 goals) to become France's third outright all-time goalscorer with 35, tells M6 that he's targeting Michel Platini's tally of 41 - Thierry Henry is the country's top goalscorer with 51

"That's real. Something that in ten or 12 years I definitely want to try. It goes back to that drive to be the best. Even if I download a game on my phone, can I be the best in the world? If you play in the Premier League and the World Cup and you then play in the NFL, would you then be considered one of the greatest sportsmen ever?" In an interview with ESPN FC Harry Kane reveals his ambition to play in the NFL later in his career

"I would say to dream big – know what you want in life and pursue it with passion and integrity while staying true to who you are. Don’t let challenges and adversity stop you from going for what you want – use it as fuel for your passion and go for it!" FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman gives a message to girls and women everywhere about football, in an interview with Football and the City

"People ask me whether I'm reminded about it... I say 'yes, but only every other day!'" Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton speaks about the infamous Diego Maradona goal on Leicester City's Matchday Minus Two programme