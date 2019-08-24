The Week in Quotes

"Next season, I will train my youngest son's team. Then of course they already know what the training plan is: cut in from the right and shoot with the left." Arjen Robben tells Sport Bild about his future plans

"Ronaldo is an example for all sportsmen, like LeBron James in basketball or Tom Brady in American football. Or like [Gianluigi] Buffon. When the boys see Gigi pushing weights for 45 minutes, at 41, they understand his love for this sport and can only think, ‘I can do it too’. Older players are a great motivator for the younger ones." Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira speaking to kicker

New Brazil head coach Pia Sundhage speaks after announcing her first squad

“I went with Paixao and Cristianinho and we entered the room where I had stayed. My son turned to me and said: ‘Papa. Did you live here?' He could not believe it. They think everything is easy in this world. The quality of life, the houses, the cars, the clothes… They think that it all just falls into their lap. That is what I try to instill in my son, including when I do events in schools. I try to convey that these things don't come with having talent alone. But with hard work and dedication I think you can achieve everything you want to do." Cristiano Ronaldo talks about showing his son where he grew up, in an interview with TVI

"Competing with the best is one of the biggest privileges in my career and a dream come true." Cameroon's Ajara Nchout reacts to being nominated for The FIFA Puskás Award to Kick442

"He's a very good player, but you can't be the best in the world, let alone in history, if you are Argentinian and you don't win a World Cup. There are countries with less tradition where not winning the World Cup is less significant, but Argentina is a dominant force. No, without a World Cup, Messi can't be the best. A World Cup is the best you can aspire to and Argentinians will always demand it." Jose Antonio Camacho on whether Lionel Messi is the best player of all time, speaking in an interview with El Mundo

"This game makes you do daft things at times! It’s something I’m not overly keen to do but just in the state we were in and the commitment we have made, I think it was certainly in the best interests of our squad. I’d do it again if called upon but I’m hoping I don’t have to. I’m going to go and look and negotiate a contract in the mirror with myself." 50-year-old Clyde manager Danny Lennon speaks with The Daily Record after he had to substitute himself into his side's 3-1 win over Celtic Colts in the Glasgow Cup

"I’m fine now that I know it is real! At first, I thought I was dreaming so I’m really happy." FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 champion Mohammed 'MoAuba' Harkous on what it feels like to be the best FIFA player in the world, in an interview with talkSPORT.com

"There's been some interesting chatter about it. I think anything is possible. It's been really interesting because for me, I'm just an athlete, I'm a competitor. But for so many other people, I think they're starting to think will there ever be a female in the NFL at some point. And I think we're kind of at that crossroads as far as equality and just women empowerment so you're kind of being in the crosshairs of that. I've definitely got some inquiries, I've definitely got some people talking. Anything is possible but right now, I'm strictly a soccer player and we'll see what the future holds." Carli Lloyd speaks with SI TV's Planet Futbol about the reaction she's got since posting a video of successfully kicking a 55-yard field goal

"Football brought us together more than 20 years ago, when we were children. Well, you will always be 'El Nino'. And it will never separate us." Andres Iniesta writes a farewell letter to the retiring Fernando Torres