The Week in Quotes

"This really is something – Messi and Ronaldo have been playing at the highest level for years and now I’m rubbing shoulders with them. This means that all the hard work has paid off. I wouldn’t have achieved this without the team – they're the ones who create the situations for me. It'll take a while to absorb what I’ve achieved and I think I’ll struggle to get to sleep tonight." Robert Lewandowski on winning The Best FIFA Men's Player 2020

"First and foremost congratulations, I think it's well deserved. You were outstanding, you've been outstanding for a long time and to be able to finish in front of the two monsters you have to do something special. I couldn't do it myself, so you've won something I never won. I respect that and you've been brilliant for a very long time so well done." Thierry Henry speaking with Lewandowski (Bayern Munich Media)

“Given the news this week of Gerard Houllier passing, he was a huge influence at Lyon, and quite specifically with myself. He used to make a little [beeline] straight to me after games and always put his arm around me before big games. I think it was the scouser in him that attracted him to the northern English player like me.

"The players he worked with throughout his career were phenomenal, and for that kind of person to even spend a small amount of time with me was special. Given the sad news this week, the award has to be dedicated to him. It’s a huge loss and I’m just thankful for everything he did for me.” Lucy Bronze dedicated her The Best FIFA Women's Player 2020 award to the late Gerard Houllier

"I’m not a fan of individual awards but being the first English player and being a defender, ticking those boxes off, makes me really proud." Bronze (Telegraph Online)

“I’ve been Sport ever since my mother gave birth to me. I’ve always gone to the games. I used to live in Olinda and walk to the game from there, but it only took three hours. I live with my mother, she’s my everything. Twelve years ago she said her dream was to live out her life in Pombos, so off we went. I still went to all the games. I got a bus or sometimes got a lift. But in 2016 I lost my job. We’re very poor, I didn’t have the money for bus fares. My life is my mother and Sport Club do Recife. So I prayed to God. I came away thinking, ‘You’re healthy, you have two legs, the right frame of mind.' So at the start of 2017 I started walking to games. I have a drawstring bag. I take a raincoat for the rain, a cap for the sun. I take water and a couple of biscuits. It’s 60 kilometres. It takes me about ten-and-a-half hours." FIFA Fan Award winner Marivaldo

"Throughout your career, different people look after you and shape you. Gerard was at the forefront of that in terms of shaping me into a better player, a better person, a better leader. So I’ve got an awful lot to thank the man for and I’m finding it really hard to come to terms with it right now. I always try and take all the best bits from all the coaches and managers I worked. It’s impossible for me add the charisma, the care and the love that Gerard carried. I think every player that has worked with him will certainly echo that. He was just a special human being.

"This is not a guy who would focus solely on football and what you gave to him in terms of the relationship player-to-manager. This was someone who, at my age, wanted to change me as a human being into an elite professional, who wanted me to be a better person." Steven Gerrard

"(Gerard Houllier) was a very supportive man, a great great coach and an even better human being." Jurgen Klopp

"Two champions, two phenomena. I was bewitched seeing them on TV. They are the idols of many footballers - including me, too. They are examples to imitate for the continuity that allows them to remain at the highest level for so many years." Erling Haaland on Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Tuttosport)

"He shows it with what he's doing. He's played at Real Madrid for a long time, more than 500 games. His goals, his trophies, what he's done, they speak for themselves. For me he's the best, yes, it's clear." Zinedine Zidane on Karim Benzema

"I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs. Who knows what will happen in the future, but right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again." Mohamed Salah (Diario AS)