The Week in Quotes

"My mum called me yesterday and then my dad hopped on the phone, and he was like: 'So you're playing against your favourite player, I see.' And I went: 'Yeah.' And then we both started laughing on the phone. And honestly we couldn't even believe it, because he knows that I looked up to Messi when I was younger, and now playing against him, it's really nice."

Alphonso Davies [UEFA]

"When I came on, I thought to myself, ‘We can’t lose, we can’t go home like that’."

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting [BT Sport]

"He’s not just an out-and-out goalscorer. He scores the goals as you’d expect from a No9, he can come over the back post, he scores the little deft touches, brings other people into the game. As a No9, he’s probably the closest I’ve seen to Marco van Basten.” Rio Ferdinand on Robert Lewandowski

"Copenhagen keeper Johnsson could have saved the planet....What a game!"

Jan Aage Fjortoft

"I am delighted to continue gaining coaching experience and challenging myself, but of course it would be a privilege for me to train Barça one day. I'd want a dream team, with Jordi Cruyff, Carles Puyol and some current players. I would like to make a team with important people who know the club, people who I trust and will be loyal to me."

Xavi Hernandez [El Pais]

"I’m beyond proud of the fact that I took part in four World Cups. I know many reputable players who would give everything to play just one. For me, the World Cup is the biggest competition in football."

Rigobert Song [FIFA.com]

"He's a lot better than I was when I was 15. He trains at Borussia Dortmund and keeps up. I was in my home club, Bryne FK, when I was 15. I don't think I've ever seen a 15-year-old that good."

Erling Haaland on Youssoufa Moukoko [Westfalische Rundschau]

"When I watch him play, it just brings a big smile to my face. He’s deadly with his finishing. The way he finishes is very unique. He’s 18 years old! As a young kid, I didn’t score many goals when I was 18, so Mason Greenwood is definitely doing better at 18 than me.”

Robin van Persie [Soccer AM's Lloyd Griffith]

"If Neymar was £200m and with his salary, then I think Ronaldinho and Ronaldo 'Fenômeno' would cost even more to the point that they would be impossible to afford."

Roberto Hilbert [Goal]

"England is the cradle of football and the major developments in women’s football globally over recent years have been led by The FA. I’m very much looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise to this ambitious team."

Sarina Wiegman

"Guys were getting cheeseburgers with the works and a side order of chips! (laughs) It was a brilliant experience and we went on to win the game, so if anything, the coach would’ve said we need to have more cheeseburgers for pre-match (laughs)!"

Shaun Goater [FIFA.com]