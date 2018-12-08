The Week in Quotes

"It is important women are highlighted for their achievements and it’s important for young girls to know it’s cool to play football."

Denmark and Wolfsburg forward Pernille Harder speaks with The Guardian after being named as the publication's inaugural best women's footballer in a list consisting of 100 players

"Ronaldo takes the penalties. After he’s scored that one against us (while playing for Real Madrid) in the 93rd minute at 139km/h, am I supposed to let somebody else do that? He has to do something to be forgiven. He’s got to take penalties and score… always.”

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri explains his rationale for assigning Cristiano Ronaldo as the club's penalty taker

"I was amazed by his speed of execution, he is the player I played against this year who impressed me the most."

France star Kylian Mbappe tells France Football that Eden Hazard was his best opponent in 2018

"I try to have a picture when I receive the ball and know where everyone is. That’s one of the most important things for a midfielder."

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong speaks in an interview with The Guardian

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez gives his acceptance speech after winning the 2018 Major League Soccer Landon Donovan Most Valuable Player Award

"Abby left a really large void, there’s no getting away from that. She carried the voice of an entire team and she had such a presence about her just entering a room. Her absence was definitely felt, put it that way. But the team evolved from there and, while I wouldn’t say anyone has exactly the role Abby had, everyone has embraced the role that they needed to take on to make this team work."

Alex Morgan about the hole Abby Wambach's departure left in the USA side

“We’re good enough on our day to beat any team in the world. Over the next six or seven months, we need to push ourselves to be the best players we can be, then do it on a big stage."

England and Lyon defender Lucy Bronze speaks in an interview with FourFourTwo magazine ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup Draw

"As far as I'm concerned, Maradona was one of the best players ever. If you ask me, 'Was he better than Messi?' Yes, he was. Much better. [Franz] Beckenbauer, [Johan] Cruyff are also better. They're also excellent players."

Pele gives Folha de Sao Paulo his opinion on some of the game's great players

Stars of the men's and women's game share what 'Dare to Shine' - slogan of the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 - means to them

"Since I don't compete anymore, I get a trophy every week. How stupid was I not to understand earlier?"

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger speaks after winning the League Managers Association's lifetime achievement award

"I would say we were different in the role we played, even if he now players a lot more in the middle and closer to the goal. Perhaps in the past an assist satisfied him as much as a goal. Now, I don’t think it does. In that desire for goals we are equal, yes."

Brazil's legendary forward Ronaldo on comparison between him and Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport