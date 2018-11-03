The Week in Quotes

"Playing football has not been at the front of our minds this week. But for this weekend, and all the matches thereafter, we play to honour a man who did so much for our club. The result is not important, but our desire, our actions to give our best on the pitch to honour our chairman, is the most important thing. I'm confident after I saw my players at training that they can give their best." Leicester City manager Claude Puel talks about playing the club's first match since owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was killed in a helicopter crash, along with four others, outside King Power Stadium last weekend

"It's been one of the hardest weeks for myself and the lads. The players want to be there [at the funeral] after everything the owner has shown in the players and the club. It is an extended family, so family members should be there." Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy speaks with BBC's Football Focus about the tragic loss of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel pays tribute to the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

"The key was to be disciplined and to follow our tactical game plan fully, and our players did exactly that. We tried to stop the ball from reaching Messi and to contain him quickly in the areas where he likes to receive the ball. As good as Messi is, football is a team sport and if one team performs better than the other it's hard for any individual to turn everything around. Croatia were just a better team than Argentina in that game." Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic speaks with Goal about how his side contained Messi in their 3-0 group-stage win over Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

"For me, it's a pleasure. Turin is my home - that's where I scored my first professional goal." Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba looks forward to his return to Turin ahead of his club's trip to face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League, in an interview with RMC

"As captain, I put the music on that I want rather than their music all the time and I don't think it is bad. It is a bit of James Bay, Ed Sheeran, Mumford and Sons, it is quite chilled out really. I think I would be the perfect room-mate! It is something quite different that I have not done before but that's part of it and it's not a big deal for me." Wayne Rooney speaks with BBC Sport about life in the USA playing for DC United

Venezuelan international Eduard Bello celebrates scoring for Chilean side Deportes Antofagasta by running into the crowd and proposing to his girlfriend

"If we were to make it to the World Cup, I would miss my high school graduation." Fiji's 17-year-old striker Trina Davis about her quest to help the island nation qualify for the Women's World Cup

Olympic legend Usain Bolt’s trial period at Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners comes to an end

"I believe that Messi will be the greatest player of all time, even if he isn’t already. Messi has been playing since he was a kid and always at the absolute top, top level and he never wavers. It would be a good idea to create a trophy in the future for the best player of that season that has Messi’s name on it." La Liga President Javier Tebas says he would consider naming the league's most valuable player award after Barcelona star Lionel Messi

"Glenn Hoddle is someone I admire a lot. He wore the colours of Monaco. I always remember that Manu (Emmanuel) Petit and Arsene (Wenger) always told me he was the most talented player they'd ever seen. I saw videos. I've often been told about his ball control, his movement, his magnificent goals, his love for the game. I know very well what he represents in the world of football and especially for Monaco. I think the whole club has been affected by what has happened to him." Monaco head coach Thierry Henry pays tribute to Glenn Hoddle after the 61-year-old suffered a heart attack last Saturday - Hoddle is reported to be 'responding well' to treatment