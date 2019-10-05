The Week in Quotes

“2015 was a win for the veterans and for the project of women’s football. 2019 was a bigger win just for women in general. I think we stood for so much more, so I think it was just great to see that we took a risk on ourselves – we bet on ourselves and that paid off.” Two-time FIFA Women's World Cup™ champion Alex Morgan compares each triumph during her interview with FIFA.com

"I was so obsessed with that team and Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy, Kristine Lilly, and I felt like they were such great role models for me and I wanted to be in their shoes one day so much. I feel it's cool that it's come full circle and now can serve as the same kind of role model to younger kids as they did to me. Hopefully I can inspire some kids to get to this place too. Morgan's USA team-mate Rose Lavelle also chatted with FIFA.com about the significance of the '19ers'

“I like Cristiano and for me he is the best player in the world. I was sad when he left Madrid and I celebrated my goals like that to show them that they lost something.” 21-year-old Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis celebrated his two UEFA Champions League goals at the Bernabeu in the signature fashion of former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo

"North London is RED!!!" Current Bayern Munich and formal Arsenal striker Serge Gnabry's message after scoring four times against Tottenham during a 7-2 Champions League demolition in London

"This is a moment to stay all together. It doesn't only happen at Spurs, but all clubs in the world. In the end all that happens is we lost a game. No doubt we stay all together and we find a way to be successful again. I think every single press conference we have talked about my future. I hope we are still talking, in five years more, about my future here." On the other side, Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino advocated using his side's loss to Bayern Munich as motivation to continue pushing forward

"Aylesbury Estate was a tough, tough place. But it helped raised me. It influences my game and my life even now. I’m not the only one, either. Jadon Sancho is from right nearby. That boy knows his way around the cages, I can tell you that much. Same thing with Tammy Abraham. He can play, that boy. That’s why they’ve got all that skill on the ball — that little area, it creates more talent than you could ever imagine." Raised in South London, Arsenal up-and-comer Reiss Nelson details what made him the footballer he is today in The Players' Tribune

"I had a lot of role models and I have seen many good players, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the biggest one for me – how he became so good, the [path] he took, the way he plays. Also, he is Scandinavian, so someone has to take over from him." Now a scorer of a Champions League hat-trick, FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 adidas Golden Boot winner Erling Haland shared with the Red Bull Salzburg website his aspirations to follow in Zlatan Ibrahimovic's footsteps

"I've been very fortunate to play 121 times for my country, and each one of them is significant. A few that stand out to me are my first game, which was against Ecuador, then the win against Spain in 2009 at the semi-final of the Confederations Cup and the loss to Brazil in the final. Just to be a part of that group at the Confederations Cup was special." USA goalkeeper Tim Howard is preparing for the final match of his career this weekend when his Colorado Rapids host MLS leaders LAFC

"He's a great player. He's been the best full-back in the world, I'd say, and that's not even an exaggeration. I definitely watch his game, as someone who's a little older, and when Liverpool are on TV, I watch him to see what he's doing and how I can improve." He's a rising star for England and Leicester City in his own right, but Ben Chilwell told the club website that he sees Liverpool's Andy Robertson as the best in the world at his position