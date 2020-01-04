The Week in Quotes

“I feel like this World Cup really touched people’s lives. There was this sense that we all won, like it was something bigger. People have these really emotional connections and experiences with the World Cup." Megan Rapinoe talks after winning The Guardian Footballer of the Year

“We can all look forward to welcoming an ambitious, athletic and physically strong centre forward who has a nose for goal as well as impressive pace. We want to improve him as a player at Dortmund. At 19 years of age, he is of course still at the beginning of what will hopefully be a glittering career!” Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc on the signing of 19-year-old Erling Braut Haaland, adidas Golden Boot award winner at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019

"Because it's my elder son's number. I showed them all the available ones and they chose number 21." Zlatan Ibrahimovic on why he chose number 21 after officially re-joining AC Milan

“Michael Laudrup is my idol from childhood. His technique and his beautiful playing style, the way he attacked as a midfielder; I've been trying to be like him since I was a kid. I played with Xavi for a long time and I've watched him a lot on television. He is my ideal player because of how he can control games. He has the ability to provide quality passes in the right places and he is also a leader. He really is an ideal midfielder for me. Just like Xavi, I played with Sergio Busquets for a long time too, both with Barcelona and in the Spanish national team. He plays a very important role, the supporting midfielder – he can read football matches so well. He's a good passer but he also creates passing lanes for the centre-backs as well. His role is very important to make the Barcelona system work.” Andres Iniesta gives his opinion on who he thinks are the top three midfielders

FIFA Club World Cup winner with Liverpool Andy Robertson looks back at his career success over the past decade

“We used to be! (laughs) We didn't see each other a lot, so it is strange that we both feel like this. We've met around games and meetings as manager. When he came here I thought 'If I had a party could I invite the Everton manager?’ I am not on social media but if I took a picture like this [with him] and sent it out, I don't know how exactly that would look to the outside world! But I would not bring him into this kind of situation. I only want to bring him difficulties on the pitch and we always respect each other. I am not sure where he lives but the house next to me is free and that would be really funny!” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on his relationships with new Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, ahead of the Merseyside derby in the FA Cup third round

"Eden played Mario Kart in the dressing room, the fitness coach would say 'ten minutes and we're going out to warm-up' and he wouldn't be dressed and would keep playing." Filipe Luis tells a story to Marca about his time at Chelsea and former team-mate Eden Hazard's pre-match ritual

Sydney Leroux Dwyer on officiating Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's wedding