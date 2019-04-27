The Week in Quotes

"Yes, I am sure to stay. I am invested here in this project. Good for Real Madrid that they have Zinedine Zidane. I will tune in to their matches as an admirer." Kylian Mbappe speaks with Canal+ after Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 win over Monaco

"I was in a taxi yesterday and the driver was a West Ham fan who said him and his mates were leaving their game at half-time to make sure they can get to our FA Cup final." West Ham United's Claire Rafferty speaks with Jim White on talkSPORT about their upcoming Women's FA Cup Final against Manchester City on 4 May

USA forward Megan Rapinoe lists her 'Mount Rushmore' of women's football, in an interview with Bleacher Report

"There is always hope until the last whistle of the last game. That never changed. If somebody doesn’t believe any more then I can’t change that now. If you still believe, then welcome to my club." Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talks about the Premier League title race with Manchester City

"He missed one session. Today [Thursday] he is in training and everything is fine again. I saw a few pictures and he looked brilliant in his tuxedo. Wow. He met a lot of famous people. Mrs. Targaryen, eh? She was there as well. If he'd have asked me maybe I would have joined him! It was very interesting and now he's back, it's all fine." Klopp also spoke about Mohamed Salah being named as one of TIME magazine's 100 most influential people of 2019

"When Usain Bolt makes a 100m race that's the standard and the others have to achieve it. Like, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, that's the same. 100 points in a season - if you want to compete you have to do that." Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gives his take on the Premier League title race

“I would like to play with Hazard. He has a style similar to mine. I think I could give it a try. We would cause havoc together!” Neymar admits to Fox Sports that he would like to play with Chelsea's Eden Hazard one day

"I’m so grateful but I’m there to play for Barcelona, knowing what our targets are. Once we’re playing there’ll be no friendship, no mates, none of those lovely memories. That’s the way I am as a player, everyone knows." Barcelona forward Luis Suarez speaks with The Guardian ahead of this week's UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against his former club Liverpool