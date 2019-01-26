The Week in Quotes

"From that day, when I joined the academy, it kind of became our dream, you know? You don’t get there alone, I don’t care who you are. You need people to back you. And he backed me every single day." England and Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard talks about his relationship with his grandfather in The Players' Tribune

"I couldn’t access those things when I was younger and only learned by playing with boys. It’s important that women have their own space and be better represented among trainers and managers." Cameroon forward Gaelle Enganamouit speaks with us about her opening a women’s football school in Yaounde

"I was a little boy in the crowd that night (Mark) Schwarzer had his heroics. Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I would be out here representing Australia, having been a young fan that night." Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan speaks with Fox Sports after he saved two penalties in the Socceroos' Round of 16 win over Uzbekistan at the AFC Asian Cup, recalling Mark Schwarzer's saves against Uruguay in the 2005 play-off for the 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany™

"#SaveTheCrew movement was important for the culture of American soccer and will be remembered for a long time." Columbus Crew midfielder Federico Higuain comments on the movement to keep the club as part of Major League Soccer after the recent announcement of new ownership

"These lads knew they were making a bit of noise, so they come up to mum and dad, and apologised, and asked if they'd like a photo. Dad is like, 'oh, that's nice', and gives one of the gentlemen his phone for this stranger to take a photo of mum and dad on this train from Manchester. The stranger looks weirdly at my dad, and says (with a French accent) 'No, no, no, I am asking if you would like a photo with me, sir? My dad looks at my mum like 'who on earth does this guy think he is?'. But also my dad is mega-polite and obliges to be in the photo. Having read through all of these messages, my dad sends through the photo, and asks 'Nathan, you wouldn't happen to know who this is?'" Commentator Nate Patrick shares a story about his parents unknowingly meeting Manchester United players on the train — for the full thread, read here

"I love snooker. I watch it all the time. These two are my favourite players." Roma forward Stephan El Shaarawy tells BBC Sport about one of his off-the-field hobbies at the Masters snooker final

“Definitely, he can be absolutely top-class. He is only 21 but the maturity he is showing at times is more than 21." Interim Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Marcus Rashford can reach the same level as Wayne Rooney or Cristiano Ronaldo

France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe meets former PSG No7 David Beckham

"It was a good experience. I really enjoyed just being in a team and it was different from track and field and it was fun while it lasted." Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says his dreams of having a career in professional football is over

"I’m greatly looking forward to kicking off the 2019 MLS season, as it will be my last. There will be plenty of time for sentiment later. For now, I am going to enjoy every minute. And as I’ve always done, compete hard and help lead the Rapids with the sole purpose of winning." Colorado Rapids and former USA international Tim Howard announces he will be playing in his final season as a professional