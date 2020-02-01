The Week in Quotes

“It’s very sad for the world of sport and for all of us, not just for the basketball fans as he did so much for sport in general. I hope he will rest in peace.” Neymar pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, an NBA legend who tragically died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna

"She did it! Christine Sinclair is now international soccer’s all-time leading goal scorer. Congratulations, @sincy12 – you rock!" Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulates Christine Sinclair on becoming the top goalscorer of all time in international soccer

"If you come to this country, there’s one woman that everyone knows: it’s Christine Sinclair. It was an absolute gift in my life to have the chance to work with her." Canada men's national team head coach John Herdman, on Sinclair, who became the top scorer in international football history this week - read more reaction on her amazing feat

"Tonight, I am celebrating the honor of passing that record, that legacy of our beautiful game, to the great Christine Sinclair: world-record holder for most international goals – man or woman – in history. Christine: History is made. Your victory is our victory. We celebrate with you." Abby Wambach congratulates Sinclair on passing her international goalscoring record

"The question is: do we want to reach the summit cross or do we stop briefly underneath and enjoy the beautiful view," RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann to Sky television after his side's 2-0 defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt

“It was a dream to have the possibility to play with Rooney, Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo, and Messi. They were players that I used on the PlayStation and I would never have imagined I'd get to play with them. But Leo is the best of the four!" Angel Di Maria tells TyC Sports about playing with Lionel Messi and other greats

"I lived in London for 13 years and only found one good chip shop." Danny Rose on his move to Newcastle United from Spurs, speaking with Sky Sports

"Anyway, if we’d had VAR it would have been 1-0 to us and I scored the winner. Happy days.” Gary Lineker jokes with The Guardian about the theoretical of Video Assistant Refereeing being in place at the 1986 World Cup

"First question: Are you expecting any players until the end of the [transfer] market? First answer: No. Let's move, second question: Are you happy with your market? Yes I am. Third question: Don't you want a striker?" Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho interviews himself in his pre-match press conference for the game against Manchester City on transfer deadline day