The Week in Quotes

"Of course, we don’t want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don’t want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy - just one - we do it no questions asked." Jurgen Klopp writes a letter to Liverpool supporters after the Premier League's announcement that all matches would be suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak

"I was sitting at home with my cup of tea and my chocolate in front of me and I didn't have the volume on. And as the game started I literally got out of my seat, which I very rarely do and I thought, 'Who is this kid in midfield?' There's certain traits you want from the midfielder. Obviously you want them to be good on the ball. Football intelligence, composure. He had everything. It was one of the best performances I've seen in a long, long time." Roy Keane on Sky Sports speaking about Chelsea's 18-year-old midfielder Billy Gilmour

"When we were kids we kicked on a rubber court and always played a 'mini World Cup'. We spent a lot of time digging until our knees looked bad, but it was always about winning. I learned this quality on the football field - and it goes with me everywhere. No question, you can learn from a defeat. But winning is much cooler. I hate to lose." Emre Can tells Kicker about his footballing upbringing

Cristiano Ronaldo writes a letter of support to all of his fans as the world deals with the COVID-19 outbreak

“We have a goalkeeper who is the best in the world, no doubt. I have been saying that for some time. It’s like Barcelona who have Messi. He decides games with his attacking play; Oblak resolves them with his saves." Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone on his goalkeeper Jan Oblak after Atleti defeated holders Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16

"Van Dijk. He is so good. He is powerful, quick, he possesses all the qualities. He is an incredible player." Erling Haaland in an interview with France Football when asked what kind of defender he hates coming across

"In the U.S. we call it soccer but the Newcastle football team is an unbelievable team. If the people want me to buy the Newcastle team, let me know." Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather responds to a question at a fan event in Newcastle

"I improve with age – I am having fun and want to carry on improving." Atalanta's Josip Ilicic speaks after becoming the first player to score four goals in a UEFA Champions League away match in the knockout stage

“‘Making it’ in professional sports is about preparation, talent and, most importantly, opportunity. I was lucky enough to have some talent, but, more importantly, I was prepared because of the countless sacrifices my parents made as I was growing up.” Benny Feilhaber announces his retirement from football