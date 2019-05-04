The Week in Quotes

“There’s always one man above everyone else and that’s Messi.” Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde on Lionel Messi, after the club won their eighth La Liga title in 11 years

“In Japan we don’t put middle names – it’s a European thing. I wanted something English or something related to Norwich and in support of Norwich. My wife said to me ‘what about Farkelife?’" Norwich City supporter Shun Tomii spoke with the Eastern Daily Press about how him and his wife Maiko gave their newborn son Kiraku the middle name 'Farkelife' after the song supporters sing in honour of head coach Daniel Farke, five days before the Canaries sealed promotion back to the Premier League

“I remember how tough it was to play against Alan Shearer, [Jurgen] Klinsmann, [Eric] Cantona, Ian Wright, and you’d come off feeling it, but I don’t ever remember feeling exhausted during my football career. This is entirely different." Former Southampton defender Francis Benali explained to FIFA.com about the challenge facing him as he attempts seven iron man races - a 2.4 mile swim,112 mile cycle and a marathon run - in seven days

"When I moved there, a lot of people thought 'What the hell?' But I didn't win any trophies at Lazio or Barcelona - I won one with Middlesbrough." Former Middlesbrough midfielder Gaizka Mendieta in the latest FourFourTwo magazine

"I’m a centre back and usually I’m not the kind of person who knows where the back of the net is. Whenever I get near the opposition’s goal, my brain goes off in all directions! I don’t think that these goals have made me a hero, but what I do always try to do is set an example." Having scored the goals that have helped send Cameroon to two FIFA Women's World Cups and an Olympic Games, captain Christine Manie reflects with FIFA.com on her knack for important goals

"Ajax is one of the greatest European clubs, and Dusan Tadic is one of the best European players. He is proving that match after match. I am not surprised at all. Everything that is happening to Tadic is well deserved." Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic sharing his thoughts with FIFA.com on the excellent form Tadic has been showing since his switch to the Dutch giants

"We pulled off a Remontada (comeback), but PSG are used to that." Rennes midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa jokes about his former club Paris Saint-Germain's history of falling in comebacks after Rennes came from behind to defeat PSG in the Coupe de France in what was their first cup win since 1971

"He knows exactly what he has to say to make you go on the pitch and die for him. He has this over all others. This has been seen in Dortmund and you can see it now in Liverpool. It even gives the players who do not play the feeling that they are important. With him as a coach there is a special feeling." Barcelona midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng talks about playing under Jurgen Klopp during his Borussia Dortmund days, in an interview with DAZN and SPOX

“A friend of Dani Alves wanted to surprise him, and he gave me free rein. The design was based on the Brazilian flag, and it includes the jerseys of all the clubs he’s played for, his nickname, and it also portrays a story he told in an interview. Apparently he loved it!” Paraguayan boot artist Lili Cantero speaking to FIFA.com on creating a piece for the Brazilian full-back