The Week in Quotes

"It’s the biggest show of love from my city, from my people – they are my neighbours. But it’s not about my name, it’s a woman’s name in a main stadium, in football; that is just fantastic.” FIFA Legend Vero Boquete speaks with The Guardian about having the main stadium in Santiago de Compostela named after her - Estadio Vero Boquete de San Lazaro

"I would say De Jong, from Ajax Amsterdam. Because I tried to put pressure on him and never succeeded." Antoine Griezmann tells Oh My Goal that Frenkie de Jong is the best player he's faced on the pitch

"It's a story I tell everyone. At the time when I needed the most support, the man on the team, the best in the world, came and gave me love. Leo was a very special guy for me at Barcelona. He talked to me and said: 'Come here, you must be yourself, you must be happy and the same as in Santos. Do not be shy, do not be afraid of me or anyone in this club. We are here to help you.’" Neymar speaks with Globo about his relationship with Lionel Messi

"As long as he is not going to Everton then I’m fine, because if it’s Everton then he might want his house back!" Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp when asked about reports that Brendan Rodgers would become Leicester City's new manager [Editor's note: Rodgers has since been officially confirmed as Leicester City's new manager]

"Everybody’s equal, that’s the beauty of our squad. Everybody has a chance to go to the World Cup. It’s how I wanted it. It’s how it was in my career. At any given time, if you deserve to be in that team, in that squad – I will pick you." Phil Neville's approach to building his team for the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™ has fostered quality competition, he tells FIFA.com

"Everyone in the locker room knows how reliable and super important Mbappe is, but I don't rank players. He still has things he needs to improve, even if that's hard to believe! Everyone pushes him to his limits and he is able to do that. He's of massive importance this season." Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel on working with 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ Young Player Award winner Kylian Mbappe

"Who?" Toni Kroos fires back at Bernd Schuster after becoming the subject of disparaging comments from the former German international and Real Madrid coach, who called Kroos a "diesel tractor"

“We want to inspire the next generation to push on, know there is a career in football and you can be professional. As a kid I didn’t think like that. But now, you’re looking at young kids, watching us play in the World Cup… It just makes you feel a bit warm inside that you’re having that effect on a completely different generation." England winger Beth Mead speaks to FIFA.com about her aspirations as a footballer

"Before, there was a guy who scored more than 50 goals a season and I was in a role of provider. I played geared to Cristiano. We formed a good duo. I looked for him continually with the objective to help him score even more goals. Now, I am the leader of the attack. It is up to me to make the difference. I am very happy because I can play my true football." Karim Benzema talks about life at Real Madrid following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus, in an interview with France Football