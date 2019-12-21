The Week in Quotes

"World Chess Champion. The highest ranked chess player in the world. Current (live) #1 Fantasy Premier League player." World No1 chess champion Magnus Carlsen changes his Twitter profile after jumping to the top of the world standings for the official English Premier League fantasy football league table

"My husband and I get to practise equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl — miniature soccer team on the way." Hope Solo announces that she's pregnant with twins on BeIN Sports

“I think the best was Di Stefano. He was superior to everyone, including me. Pele did not want to recognize Di Stefano. Pele’s friends invented a trophy for him as the living legend of football. But even I have beaten him to become one of the best players in history." Diego Maradona on Alfredo Di Stefano, speaking in an interview with AS Argentina

"Federico Tesio, one of the greatest horse trainers ever, always used to say you need to go and see the horses in the morning and watch how they move their legs. It's the same thing with players. You go and see the players and you watch how they move their legs. That's how you find out whether they're in good shape or not. Then you go inside [the training facility], you get the stats and see if they confirm what you saw or not." Massimiliano Allegri speaks with ESPN about growing up watching horse racing

"Ronaldo did something that you see in the NBA, he was up in the air for an hour and a half." Sampdoria manager Claudio Ranieri on Cristiano Ronaldo's goal in Juventus' 2-1 win over his side

"While we were all in normal clothes, he put on shorts, took his music and went to the gym. So then I thought: this guy is not normal. When you witness him up close, as I was lucky enough to do, you respect him even more than before. He has sacrificed all his life for football." Medhi Benatia gives more insight on Cristiano Ronaldo, speaking with RMC Sport

“I have to thank all from the club management and officials. And also the supporters who were at the stadium [on Tuesday] as well as other who watched from elsewhere." Bambang Pamungkas, the 39-year-old Indonesia and Persija Jakarta legend, announces his retirement from football

“No, it’s not impossible. We’re coming up against a really strong team, one of the best in the world. We do have a chance, though. We’re a quality side and we believe in the work we do." They may be underdogs, but captain Diego Ribas is confident Flamengo can challenge Liverpool in the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019™ final

“We’ve done a lot of work to be in this position, to come here and try to win the competition. It’s a final, it’s another trophy we can win, so we need to give everything to be able to do that.” On the other side of the tie, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson explains what the Qatar 2019 finale means to his squad