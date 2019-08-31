The Week in Quotes

"I saw Leo (Messi) do it in training and I copied him. The celebration? I liked what LeBron (James) did and tried to copy him.” Antoine Griezmann on his goal and celebration, speaking with Movistar

"I’m laughing about it, but the more I think about it, this has the chance to be sort of a pioneering moment for women. I know that I could probably do it. It could be a huge pivotal moment. There is no reason why a woman could not do this." Carli Lloyd speaks with NBC about the possibility of women being field-goal kickers in the NFL

“Was I surprised by just how good they were? Honestly, yes. But I think the boys surprised even themselves." Ronald de Boer speaks about The Best FIFA Men's Player nominees Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt in an exclusive interview with FIFA.com

Thibaut Courtois announces that he will be an ambassador for the Belgium women’s national team

"The first country when it comes to football is, pretty much, Brazil. My name is Pia but I used to call myself 'Pele'." New Brazil women's national team head coach Pia Sundhage speaks in an exclusive interview with FIFA.com

"She actually asked if she could go and collect the award to meet Ronaldo, but I said I've already got it." The Best FIFA Women's Player nominee Lucy Bronze speaks with BBC Sport about winning the UEFA Women's Player of the Year award

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after the latest instalment of 'El Trafico', which saw LA Galaxy and LAFC draw 3-3

"Hazard is a very good player, for sure. He is one of the best players in Europe. But, in my opinion, we can’t expect him to do what Cristiano Ronaldo did. In my opinion, it’s impossible – there is no player who can play like Ronaldo. The pressure at Madrid is different to the pressure at Chelsea and you need some time to handle that." Predrag Mijatovic talks about Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid in an interview with Goal.com

"I tried to keep it all in but I have to be honest and say that even the Napoli fans were congratulating me afterwards. And the fact they said that despite being on the wrong end of the goal made it even more special. They often say to me: ‘If anyone had to score that goal, then we’re glad it was you’.” Fabio Quagliarella speaks with FIFA.com about his FIFA Puskás Award-nominated goal