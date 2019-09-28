The Week in Quotes

"Because of the big sporting rivalry that’s developed between us over the last few years, because one us played for Barcelona and the other for [Real] Madrid, and because we won individual awards. People perhaps think the rivalry goes beyond football, but it doesn’t. We both want what’s best for our teams and neither of us like losing. It’s something we don’t accept. That’s why there’s that competitiveness between us. The important thing is that it stays there, out on the pitch." The Best FIFA Men's Player Lionel Messi on Cristiano Ronaldo, in conversation with FIFA.com

"I feel that I'm too young to retire. I love the game, so I would love to be connected to the game in some way. What that will be, I don’t know yet. I haven’t really thought it through. I have two more games, and then I will pause and see what happens. Soccer is such a great part of my life; I cannot image not staying connected to it." The Best FIFA Women's Coach Jill Ellis on life after her USA role, speaking with FIFA.com

"I never really want to put a limit on myself, but I think we’re probably pretty close to the top right now! The last couple of years have definitely been the top, but I think to put it all together into the most important tournament for us and to be able to bring the trophy home for our country again, that’s got to be a high for me." Megan Rapinoe, The Best FIFA Women's Player, in an interview with FIFA.com

“Having played many years with Megan, I’ve seen up close why she is so special, but at the World Cup she showed rest of the world why she is so deserving of this honour. She continues to rise above and come through in pressure moments. She was obviously a massive part of us winning the World Cup and she deserves all the accolades she is getting.” Alex Morgan on The Best FIFA Women's Player USA team-mate and Megan Rapinoe

"For me, Messi will always be the best player in the world. I’ve made that clear a lot of times." Frenkie de Jong talking to FIFA TV on the green carpet at The Best FIFA Football Awards

"I respect them a lot. What [Mauricio] Pochettino did last year was so exceptional. Many times when you don’t win a title, people don’t remember you but he was extremely impressive. He has built his team step by step, keeping the team together. Pep Guardiola… what can I say? He has won so many titles, the way his teams play. He’s so exceptional; hands down, the best manager I’ve coached against. It was an honour to be nominated alongside them." Jurgen Klopp, The Best FIFA Men's Coach, talks to FIFA.com about his fellow finalists Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola

"He has had a huge impact on my life, both as a person and as a trainer. He won the Champions League and was an incredibly good player. He has taught me a lot. I have dreamed of playing for the best clubs in the world my whole life, and I especially like English football. Erling Braut Haaland tells TV2 about his relationship with former Molde coach and current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær

"Pep Guardiola is the best coach in the world and I am a novice. The comparison happened as a player but now we can't be compared. I am in love with Pep Guardiola's football. You can win playing football in different ways but I like the one of City and Guardiola the most. I follow the Premier League a lot and I like it." Xavi on former Barcelona team-mate Pep Guardiola, reports Press Association

"Xhaka is mature, he has experience. We are living under pressure and criticism; as a coach, as a player, as a club. The most important thing is to stand up in each moment. I spoke with him, we want to change that outside opinion [of him]. The respect he has inside is very important. I trust and believe in him. He is a good man, a good professional, a good player." Arsenal manager Unai Emery on naming Granit Xhaka as Arsenal captain

"It is up to us to help him find the form and the brilliance he has lost a little. Alexis is a footballer who has certain characteristics. He is a tough player, and sooner or later you will see him on the pitch. Each of us has room for improvement. For some it will be a path that is more simple; for others more complex." Inter head coach Antonio Conte speaking at a press conference on Alexis Sanchez