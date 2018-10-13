The Week in Quotes

"Very, very impressive. I think I went up to her a couple of times to tell her how well she was doing. She played a fantastic game and I hope that gives her lots of self-confidence." USA's Carli Lloyd praises Panama's 17-year-old goalkeeper Yenith Bailey after the Stars and Stripes' 5-0 win at the CONCACAF Women's Championship

"I’m ready for the next chapter in my life. Let’s see what the future brings. Hopefully it brings half the success I had as a player. I am excited, you are a long time retired I understand that, I felt I could still play but I feel like I have made the right decision at the right time in my career. I am ready for the next challenge and next step whatever that might be." John Terry taking to Sky Sports after being appointed assistant manager at Aston Villa – his first coaching role after announcing his playing retirement last week

"At training I see Neymar do crazy stuff. Mbappe, he’s closer [at 19] to my age, so I relate more with him, and when I see him doing the stuff he does in training, it pushes me to go out there and try hard and also be myself and show what I can do with the ball at my feet. I’m getting there. I’m a late bloomer. It’s taking time. But I try to just take it day by day. I train hard. Even after training, I stay two hours behind and try to work on my passes and finishing. It’s getting there." Paris-Saint Germain’s 18-year-old forward Timothy Weah, speaking with Sports Illustrated

"I have learned that the biggest stars and the greatest players are the most humble ones, the ones who respect people the most. There are three criteria: respect, humility and lucidity. My mother has always told me that to become a great football player, you must be before all a great man." Kylian Mbappe, winner of the FIFA Young Player Award at Russia 2018, in an interview with Time Magazine

19-year-old Mbappe became only the fourth footballer in Time Magazine’s 95-year history to appear on the front cover this week

"The fact some people have been in contact makes me glad I came out and said what I did. If someone wants to speak to me, I will try and help them. Even if it helps someone else without me even speaking to them, it is a bonus." Speaking to BBC Sport, Michael Carrick on being contacted by players who have also experienced depressive-like emotions after the former England midfielder speaks openly about the issue in his autobiography

"I decided to look for minutes away from Barcelona. After having two years with Barcelona and not playing an important role, not everything went as I'd hoped. I'm happy now, in the end it comes down to decision making." Spain’s Paco Alcacer, on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Barcelona, on his move away from Camp Nou when speaking at a press conference

"The lowest point in my non-league career came when I was a teenage substitute for Workington Reds in a game at Blyth Spartans, and some kids started throwing eggs at me and the other subs when we were warming up. My life now in the Premier League, where we get treated ridiculously well as players, feels like I am in a different universe." Brighton frontman Glenn Murray reflecting on his rise from England’s non-league to Premier League with BBC Sport

"Football is one of life’s great teachers. It is one of life’s great inspirations." Manchester United legend Eric Cantona, writing for The Players' Tribune

"It was my first proper game with the first team. I'm just happy I got the chance and I'm proud of myself. It was a big deal. I think scoring a goal in your first proper match, it's a big deal. Your first start and scoring two goals, it was a good feeling. This is what I worked towards, I tried to improve myself, I tried to get better, and I'm on the way to doing that." Eight-time Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt speaking to Fox Sports after bagging a brace in his second trial match with A-League’s Central Coast Mariners

"I’ve learned in recent years that it would be a mistake to set a limit. At 32 I thought I’d play until 35. After that, circumstances dictated that I keep playing. Then I said to myself: ‘I’ll stop at 38’. But at 38 I said: ‘I’ll stop at 40’. Life has made it so that I’m still here today, I could stop in six months, a year or ten years and I don’t want to ask, I don’t want to know. I’m sure that the emotions and the life I’ve had, even in the dressing room, are not something I can find elsewhere. I’m not sure that a normal player would have lived this life the way I have." Paris Saint-Germain’s 40-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon speaking with L’Equipe

"It’s a good feeling. It’s a sign of how much dedication and commitment I’ve had to the game over the years and I love being part of it. There’s an enormous amount of pride to be able to put on that jersey for the 100th time. Every time I do, it’s a special feeling." Australia’s Elise Kellond-Knight after reaching her 100th senior international cap with the Matildas against England on Tuesday

“I’m proud. I don’t think I could do too much differently. He just trapped me, really.” Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold after facing world champion Magnus Carlsen in chess

"I don’t believe you have to be a certain build to go up against another player. Instead you just need courage, spirit and strength. You don’t need to have a set physique to be a good footballer." Panama's Jair Ogilvie, who stands at just 4ft 6ins tall, speaking to FIFA.com after dazzling at the Youth Olympics in futsal at Buenos Aires 2018