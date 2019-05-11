The Week in Quotes

“Finishing third in the last Women’s World Cup in 2015 was amazing. I scored a cool goal against Norway in the last 16. It was the first time an England women’s team had won a World Cup knockout game – we knew we had changed something forever. I also scored the winner against the hosts, Canada, in the quarter-finals in front of 55,000 fans. A few years before we were playing in front of 100 people, so even though the Canadians were shouting “You’re rubbish!” we loved it.” England's Lucy Bronze talks about her FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015™ memories in The Guardian

"I think it’s very important we remember the women who have carried the football flame. Despite all the bans and the dodgy pitches, a lot of women before me made sure that flame never went out." Gill Coultard, the first woman to reach 100 caps for England, in an interview with The Guardian

“[The Premier League] is the toughest league I’ve ever played as a manager, for the quality of the rivals – no doubts. That’s why being there [in contention] is incredible. But of course only one will take the prize and the other one will be at home sad.” Approaching the end of a gruelling title race against Liverpool, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola extols his Premier League competition

"In my career as a manager, I played against incredible sides. There are two that were ‘wow’. One is the Barcelona of Luis Enrique with Neymar, Messi and Suarez in front. The other is this Liverpool." The Reds keep elite company, and few would know better than their title race competition: Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola

"Obviously it was very emotional. It's been a hell of a journey, and 11 years of my life. So much has happened in that. You can tell by my voice how much it means to me. I'm just grateful to have had the opportunity to play for this great club. I came here a boy at 17 years old, and I'm really leaving a man." An emotional Aaron Ramsey speaks to Sky Sports after his final appearance inside the Emirates Stadium as an Arsenal player

"India put on a party for that World Cup. You’ve never seen football like it. That World Cup had sellout crowds — like proper sellout. I’m talking 60,000 in a stadium to watch teenagers kick ball. India is amazing. They love football so much, and I hope we can run that tournament back one day for the senior teams." Chelsea and England starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi writes for The Players' Tribune about where he cut his teeth as a footballer, citing England's win at the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 as a formative experience

"This has been four years in the making and I couldn't be happier. The main aim by joining the boys league was for the girls to be challenged, so it’s amazing to end up league winners. There may have been doubters, but the girls have proved they deserve to play against boys on a weekly basis." Coach James Brown-Tunnell of SB Frankfort U-12, an all-girls team competing against boys in Plymouth, England, expresses delight for his players topping their league with two games to spare

"This isn't just a club for me, it's also been my family and it's very hard to say goodbye." After spending nine years with the club and winning eight trophies, Diego Godin announced he would be leaving Atletico Madrid in the off-season

"I think I have one thing that they don’t, because I played and I know what players think. I know what they want. I know what they need." Former Brazil striker and 2002 FIFA World Cup™ winner Ronaldo speaks with The Financial Times about his ambitions in club ownership

"The whole game was too much. It was overwhelming. I saw James Milner crying on the pitch after the game. It means so much to all of us. It’s the best phase of football. There are more important things in the world. But creating this emotional atmosphere together is so special. It’s all about the players." Jurgen Klopp tries to put into words for BT Sport what Liverpool are feeling immediately after their history-making UEFA Champions League performance at Anfield against Barcelona