The Week in Quotes

"My mother is happy now, she wants six new pairs of shoes. And my sister wants a new car. I couldn’t have imagined this. I started well at the tournament on Friday. I was defending well and when I do that, I can beat everyone and this time I showed it." FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 winner 'MoAuba' speaks with FIFA.com after defeating reigning champion 'MsDossary'

"Once I stop playing, it will probably be the experience I cherish most, the first thing that comes to mind. There is nothing more amazing [than the final goal]. But for my active career, it was not that great, perhaps. The strong emotional response created huge expectations. It became lodged in people's minds that I was the guy to score decisive goals in decisive games all the time. That was the assumption out there." Mario Gotze talks about lifting the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ trophy, his winning goal in the final and its effect on his career in an interview with The Athletic

Harry Maguire's mother Zoe reacts to the news of his transfer from Leicester City to Manchester United

"When I went to look around the club, they’ve built their own training facility for the women, that’s the first time I’ve seen that for the women’s game. They’re the kind of things that drew me in. Playing at the Wanda in front of that many people and the support they had. You could also see straight away the support the men’s team gives the women’s team. It felt right." England forward Toni Duggan speaks with The Telegraph after completing her move to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona

"My coach would make us run at six o’clock in the morning to show how things really were in normal daily life. We would see binmen picking up rubbish at six o’clock in the morning while we were on the pitch." New Arsenal signing Nicolas Pepe writes about his journey and reflects on his early days at French club Angers on the club's official website

Everton present Moise Kean's mother Isabelle with a customised home kit after her son completed his move to Merseyside from Juventus

"It was when we were playing Chelsea in the USA and I really don’t know how it came about. I scored and it just came out. It was completely natural to be honest. Afterwards, I realised I enjoyed it and started to do it more often. I saw that the fans liked it and that they’d remember it so I carried on doing it." Cristiano Ronaldo explains the origins of his now-iconic 'Siiii' goal celebration, in an interview with Soccer.com

FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™ champion coach Jill Ellis gives a motivational talk to the Miami Dolphins

"I'm maybe a bit smarter than the Joey role. My talk with girls was never as good as his. How you doin? It wasn't that easy in my life." Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp tells BBC 5 Live that he learned English by watching the popular USA TV sitcom Friends