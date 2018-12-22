The Week in Quotes

"No-one has been on the bench more than me." Newly-appointed Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on how he will manage squad rotation at Old Trafford during his introductory press conference

"That’s the beautiful thing about football, isn’t it? Whatever is going on in your life, you completely forget about it when the ball is at your feet." Olympique Lyon and Norway forward Ada Hegerberg in The Players' Tribune

"Maybe the whole north of the Netherlands is dreaming of a return." Jacco Fluk tells ESPN FC about a fan-driven campaign idea he had to lure Arjen Robben back to Groningen—one of his efforts included driving a turnip truck into the city with the message 'Arjen, follow your heart'

"Football saved me. I always had that as a space where nothing could touch me. I went to see a psychologist, but no matter what happened, when I went on the pitch, I was in my own world. I could leave all the bad things outside and I delivered." Former Denmark international Stig Tofting speaks with the Daily Mail

"I officiated my first match on 26 June 1968. I lived through the excitement of being a referee exactly 50 years ago. I was very happy with FIFA's letter, as excited as on my first day as a referee." Drahsan Arda was recently confirmed as the first female referee in football, speaking with The Daily Sabah

"The truth is I had no idea this would happen when I started. I dreamt of playing professional football and enjoying success, I love the game, but I never imagined I would have so much." Lionel Messi reflects on his remarkable career to date after receiving the European Sports Media's Golden Shoe award as the top goalscorer in European football for the fifth time

"We hadn’t qualified for the World Cup in 28 years. It was a special moment for me and for all Egyptians. But to qualify in that manner…The world’s greatest film director would struggle to come up with an ending like that. I want that [qualification] to become the norm, not something only experienced every 28 years." Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah speaks with GQ Middle East about helping Egypt qualify for Russia 2018

"It is exciting that 15 of the 23 players in the squad will be attending their first AFC Asian Cup, and I am expecting that Australian fans will see some great performances from our kids throughout the tournament." AFC Asian Cup holders Australia name a fresh-looking squad under new coach Graham Arnold ahead of next month's title defence

"They [Liverpool] are fast, they are intense, they are aggressive, they are physical, they are objective. They play 200 miles per hour with and without the ball. I am still tired just looking at [Andy] Robertson. He makes 100-metre sprints every minute, absolutely incredible, and these are qualities." Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on his side’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the English Premier League

"I already complimented (Kylian) Mbappe last year, saying he was a great player. He won the World Cup at 19, I was only 17 years old when I won it. I said to him that he could equal me, I think he can become the new Pele. A lot of people think I said that as a joke, but no, it's not a joke!" Three-time FIFA World Cup™ winner Pele believes French star Kylian Mbappe can emulate his illustrious career