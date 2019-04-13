The Week in Quotes

"We decided that we want to support the family where we can, and assist her with her school fees. I have been blessed in my life and whenever there is a chance to give back, I try my best to do that. There is more to life than football." Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Oupa Manyisa speaks about the late Masello Thamaga, a fan who coined Manyisa's nickname 'Manyisa My Iniesta' while he was playing for Orlando Pirates, and pledges to support her and her family by paying her daughter's school fees

"The Nowruz New Year got off to a bad start for my compatriots and my province. Sadly, lives were lost; many houses were destroyed and the people have nowhere to live. I will auction the gloves and boots I wore at the 2018 World Cup against Portugal. These are very precious to me." IR Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand tells the Persia Digest that he will auction off his gloves and boots from the match against Portugal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ to help victims of floods in his country

"I am humbled and honored that Raul Jimenez wore my mask because it reminds us all that the spirit of the warrior is still alive." Mexican-American professional wrestler with the WWE Jorge Arias, also known as 'Sin Cara', acknowledges Wolves forward Raul Jimenez for wearing the mask of the luchador during his goal celebration in their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Watford

"Eden Hazard, on his day, can be the world's best immediately. He's had a brilliant career and it's not over yet. He has a lot of things that I like in football. His joy, he's kind of cheeky as well, he's strong, he's quick." Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard's superlative skill is not lost on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

"Messi, unfortunately, has had a hard time in the national team. I hope that in the next World Cup he will have the luck we had, but Messi will never reach Maradona's level. What I want is for Messi to play. If he is not having a good time, it's better not to come." Ex-Argentina midfielder Hector Enrique, a world champion in 1986, laments Lionel Messi's record at the FIFA World Cup™ to Ataque Futbolero

“It was very special to meet Bella. It puts life into perspective, a sick little girl and making her happy. I know the season’s been very tough but bringing Bella here picked everyone up a bit and it made me very happy that she came.” Huddersfield Town and Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy describes his emotions while meeting a seven-year-old fan battling brain cancer

"We wanted to show everyone how good we were and that came with the European Championships. But what we do is focus on football and improving every day. During the World Cup – of course – we have a dream, like everyone else, and we do think that we are a team that others want to beat." The Netherlands head into the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™ as contenders for the crown, says head coach Sarina Wiegman to FIFA.com

"In the moments that the ball was in the air from Xavi’s cross, I pictured scoring this goal and I thank God it happened. It was such an important goal in every sense: for the team, for the way the final was turning in our favour and for me, too. It’s still one of my favourite goals." Lionel Messi's header in the 2009 Champions League Final against Manchester United has stood the test of time, the Barcelona talisman tells FourFourTwo