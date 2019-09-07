The Week in Quotes

"It is difficult eating later than in England, I get hungry. And I'm not a big tapas fan yet, I don't like sharing! But it's okay, I'll try to fit in as much as I can." Kieran Trippier on life at Atletico Madrid, speaking in an exclusive interview with AFP

"I think Ronaldo is the best this year because what he did for his country was amazing, He and Messi are unbelievable; Van Dijk also was good but what Messi and Ronaldo are doing is amazing." Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards told Goal that he believes The Best FIFA Men's Player finalist Cristiano Ronaldo was the world's top player last season

"We’ve seen the likes of Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, amazing players, but Messi has been the best for 15 years. He’s in his 17th season and he’s been the best since he was 18 years old. I’ve seen things you wouldn’t believe." Speaking to AS, former Lionel Messi team-mate Cesc Fabregas says The Best FIFA Men's Player finalist is a cut above is peers

"I think the three of us were the best, but I see Alisson one step ahead. He was great in the Premier League, won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and had a great Copa America as well. So I think whoever wins will be deserving and I'm happy for two Brazilian goalkeepers to reach this level." Ederson backs fellow The Best FIFA Goalkeeper nominee and Brazil team-mate Alisson to win the award on 23 September

"Recently I said that when I was back-up at Roma, it was to the best goalkeeper in the world, Alisson, who's now at Liverpool. Now at Juve my substitute is one of the greatest players in history. The conclusions are that I'm probably the best in the world and in history." Wojciech Szczesny jokes about his brushes with goalkeeping greatness for Poland's Sports Review

"They’re a club with a lot of ‘pull’. It’s good to have them but only if we can beat them; if not, don’t come." Atletico Madrid captain Amanda Sampedro jokes when speaking about Real Madrid's (will be called Club Deportivo Tacon in first season) entry into the women's professional game in Spain

James Milner injects some levity into Sadio Mane's frustration with being subbed off in the final minutes of Liverpool's 3-0 win over Burnley

“Strangely enough, my brother is a huge United fan. When I signed with City he called me a traitor! (Playing at the Etihad) is a great move for the club and a testament to the importance we have to the club. It’s a history making game, to restart that rivalry on the women’s side.” Manchester City forward Janine Beckie expresses her excitement to The Guardian for an upcoming derby match against Manchester United, the first of its kind in pro women's football

"I must say I always wanted to go to the World Cup (finals) because I felt it is the job of a manager to be where the best football players in the world play football. Hopefully, you will see me, touch wood in Qatar in three years' time." Arsene Wenger may have more days on the touchline ahead, the long-time Arsenal boss divulged to BeIN Sports