The Week in Quotes

"The last two years, there was so much changeover with the team, it was so broad with so many different players and formations and line-ups, and it sort of made it purposely chaotic. I think it forced us individually, and as a team, to figure it out, and everyone who has figured it out is now narrowed into this group here at qualifying and we're working well with each other. It was challenging and sometimes frustrating, but we're out on the other side of it and much better for it." As they look to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™, USA midfielder Megan Rapinoe reveals the challenges that she and her team-mates went through during the team’s overhaul since winning a third world title at Canada 2015

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the national team through the next two major tournaments. The job remains an incredible privilege and a true honour. Experiencing at first hand how the nation united behind the team this summer was something special and it will be great to see how far this young squad can go in the years to come." Gareth Southgate on signing a new contract that will see him remain as England coach until the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™

"It’s a sport that deserves the chance that it’s being given. It’s the first step on the road to it also happening at senior level. The sport is really taking off – you can see that in the number of players and championships, at every World Cup, every European Cup, every Copa America. We need to analyse this aspect of things and really weigh up what is happening because it’s an important part of the development of futsal." Argentina coach Matias Lucuix reveals to FIFA.com why futsal has been given a big opportunity to showcase itself at this year’s Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires

“I had to re-learn to walk three times in two years, so that was tough. I spent months in a wheelchair, crutches, the lot. It’s just difficult because you build up and need a new surgery, then build up again before another one.” Set to face Switzerland in a European zone Women’s World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final, Belgium forward Yana Daniels tells FIFA.com about the long journey she needed to take to recover from tearing her lateral cruciate ligament for the third time back in 2015

Kashima Antlers right-back Atsuto Uchida thanks the supporters of the Japanese club for their role in his side’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Korea Republic outfit Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the first leg of their AFC Champions League semi-final on Wednesday

“It makes me really proud to be involved with the Bolivian futsal team. As does representing my country at the Olympic Games: it’s not like any other tournament. I look around the facilities here and I can’t believe my eyes!” Bolivia’s Maria Galvez reveals her excitement in taking part in the inaugural Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Buenos Aires 2018 to FIFA.com

“On one hand, the quick goal put further pressure on the team, but on the other hand, it relieved us from some restraint. But we need to understand who our opponents were, multiple European title winners and whatever their team was, they are incredibly strong. They can score at any moment in the match, and until the final moments of the game, it is very tough to believe you can beat a club like Real Madrid. But it happened anyway, we held on and will enjoy this success.” CSKA Moscow coach Viktor Goncharenko gives his thoughts to reporters after his side defeated UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid at the Luzhniki Stadium

"My first World Cup was really unbelievable. You can't describe it. It's an experience you just have to have for yourself. That's why I'd like to go to a World Cup for a second time. As a team, we need to give our all again, so that we can experience it together.” Speaking to FIFA.com, Switzerland forward Eseosa Aigbogun is keen to make a second straight FIFA Women’s World Cup after first experiencing the world finals at Canada 2015

“Lionel Messi is incredible, he proves this in every game, not just here. It was a very difficult game for us, they have world-class attacking players and they control possession, there is so much quality. In that situation, they make you run a lot and it can be draining when it is on this level.” Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Erik Lamela heaps praise on fellow Argentinian Lionel Messi after Barcelona defeated the English Premier League side at Wembley Stadium in the UEFA Champions League

“It’s you or them. You shoot, you drop and there’s overwhelming gunfire. You hear voices on your side: ‘Hey, corporal, I’m hit.’ You whistle to shut them up, otherwise we’re all getting killed. When the firefight is finished, you see bodies everywhere. The first time everything in your stomach comes up through your mouth.” In an interview with The Guardian, former Liverpool and Zimbabwe goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar describes the harrowing events of his time as a teenage soldier during Zimbabwe’s war of independence in the 1970s