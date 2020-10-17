The Week in Quotes

"He [Lionel Messi] always complains, we are like an old married couple. I always fall asleep with the TV on and when I wake up the next morning he is always complaining to me." Sergio Aguero [Santo Sabado]

“I don’t know why but football games are my life and I don’t think that’s ever going to change." Arsene Wenger [The Guardian]

"I think Erling Haaland is sensational. I think he’ll be up there with your Ronaldo’s and Messi’s levels possibly from what I’ve seen so far." Paul Scholes [Astro SuperSport]

“I always say, if I would be an animal, I would be an octopus. I remember when I was in Almería they called me ‘the octopus’ because I stole a lot of balls." Thomas Partey

"He’s [Philippe Coutinho] phenomenal. You simply can’t say that he’s not a magician. He has magical powers. He produces plays that don’t exist, that you couldn’t make up." Roberto Firmino [FIFA.com]

Neymar surpassed Brazil legend Ronaldo on the country's all-time scoring list this week when he scored a hat-trick in Seleção's 4-2 win over Peru in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying

"It was of course a special game for me. To have reached 100, that's a nice mark. But anyone who knows me knows that I care more about results and titles than appearances. But of course, 100 games is something nice. In the past I have played with incredibly good footballers and guys. I hope that we can build on these successes with the current team." Toni Kroos

"He [Zlatan Ibrahimovic] will have broken the treadmill every day. Someone who says it was a bad idea for coronavirus to challenge him is mentally stronger than everyone. He'll play the derby with a cigarette in his mouth, trust me." Christian Vieri [Gazzetta dello Sport]

"For me, Ronaldinho is the greatest player of all-time." Gerard Deulofeu [Marca]

